Shia LaBeouf tattooed 'his whole chest' for movie, director David Ayer says

Shia LaBeouf is not one to shy away from his acting roles.

The once-troubled actor has garnered critical acclaim over the last several years, particularly for his movie "Honey Boy," in which he starred as a fictionalized version of his own father.

Now, the actor is starring in "The Tax Collector," directed by David Ayer, who also directed LaBeouf, 34, in 2014's "Fury."

In an interview with Slash Film, Ayer, 52, called LaBeouf "one of the best actors I’ve worked with," and revealed that the actor made a shocking transformation in preparation for the role.

"He’s one of the best actors I’ve worked with, and he’s the most committed to body and soul," the director explained. "He had a tooth pulled on 'Fury,' and then on 'Tax Collector,' he got his whole chest tattooed. So, he kind of goes all in, and I’ve never known anyone that committed."

"The Tax Collector" follows a pair of employees of a crime lord whose business is upended. It's due for release on August 7. George Lopez is also set to appear.

Aside from LaBeouf, Ayer has worked with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood -- Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves among them -- and opened up about what it's like to work with showbiz royalty.

"They’re very conscious of what they bring to the screen, and they need to know that you have their back. For me, it’s about finding out what are the strengths, and let’s really double down on the strengths," he said. "And it’s also understanding what kind of characters work for them, and then everyone has their own intangible side that you have to figure out how to capture with a camera. Because you’re stars for a reason, and you learn how to find that quality and chase it on set."

He continued, gushing over his former leading men.

"With Brad ... you need the time with him because he’s relentless. He wants to try different things. He’s not walking away until every drop of sweat’s on the field. Incredible work ethic," the director said.

"Kind of the same with Keanu. All these guys actually have incredible focus and work ethic. With Keanu, we put him through tons of firearms training and law enforcement training. He’s just so gracious and focused, and just showed up, and did his homework without complaint, day after day."