Felicity Huffman to star in first acting role since prison stint for college admissions scandal: report

Felicity Huffman will soon find herself back on screen, according to a new report.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress, who was caught up in the infamous college admissions scandal and ended up serving 11 days out of her 14-day sentence in prison due to her involvement, has reportedly landed her first acting gig since her release from FCI Dublin last year.

Per Deadline, Huffman has signed on to star in an upcoming comedy for ABC inspired by the life of Susan Savage, the owner of Triple-A baseball franchise, the Sacramento River Cats.

The name of the series remained untitled at the moment, but the outlet reported on Monday that the show was pitched to Huffman by CEO of Kaplan Entertainment, Aaron Kaplan, and will be written by Becky Hartman Edwards.

The trio will reportedly executive produce the series.

Meanwhile, Zack Gottsagen of “The Peanut Butter Falcon” is also slated to star alongside the Emmy-winning Huffman, whose character unexpectedly takes over as majority owner of the River Cats following the death of her husband Art Savage in November 2009.

Gottsagen will portray the couple’s son, who is a baseball fan and has Down syndrome.

The real-life Sacramento River Cats won a Triple-A national championship last year and are currently minor-league baseball’s most valuable franchise with a value of $49 million.

Huffman was released from prison in October 2019 and in addition to serving out her term, the actress also received one year of probation, was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.

The wife of fellow actor William H. Macy pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter's answers on the SAT. She considered the same for her younger daughter but decided against it.

Reps for ABC and Huffman did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.