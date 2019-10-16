Inside Felicity Huffman's 14-day prison stay inside 'Club Fed'

Felicity Huffman surrendered herself over to authorities on Tuesday afternoon and began her prison stint at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif.

The Emmy-winner was sentenced to 14 days for her role in the college admissions scandal after pleading guilty in May and her life while in prison will be vastly different than her normal routine -- unless she plans on escaping like financier Bill Smith did in 1986 via the help of a helicopter.

According to the FCI Dublin inmate handbook, Huffman, whose registration number is 77806-112, has to wear a khaki uniform with a brown t-shirt underneath and boots. She can wear simple jewelry such as one plain wedding band, one pair of stud or small hoop earrings which must be less than 1-centimeter in diameter.

The 56-year-old's day begins at 5 a.m.and ends at lights out at 10 p.m., but her family — husband William H. Macy and two daughters — can visit her on Saturdays and Sundays between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The handbook also details that "visitors may bring a maximum of $35.00 per adult" cash to only be used for the vending machine in the visitors' room and not given to the inmate.

The inmates also get to watch movies on weekdays at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m, play board games and partake in fitness activities and pass their time participating in "recreation and leisure" activities such as arts and crafts and various sports teams.

In her cell or "unit," Huffman is "responsible for the cleaning and sanitation of her own space." She can have photographs of friends and family on display but nothing can hang on the walls, doors, or beds.

FCI Dublin is exclusively a women's minimum-security prison and houses 1,235 inmates and Forbes magazine called it one of the “10 cushiest prisons” in America because of its location and weather.

“Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA. Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” a representative for the actress told Fox News on Tuesday.

“She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released."

Huffman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter's answers on the SAT.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.