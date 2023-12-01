Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment Newsletter

Felicity Huffman breaks silence on college admissions scandal; 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner is engaged

Taylor Swift’s reps responds to marriage rumors; Mark Wahlberg strips down

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Felicity Huffman, Gerry Turner

Felicity Huffman breaks silence on college admissions scandal; Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner is engaged. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘HAD TO BREAK THE LAW’ - Actress in Varsity Blues scandal whines she wanted to give her nepo baby a 'future.' Continue reading here…

FINAL ROSE - 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner gets engaged. Continue reading here…

IN COURT - Jussie Smollett likely heading back to slammer over attack hoax. Continue reading here…

Jussie Smollett appears in court

Jussie Smollett likely heading back to slammer over attack hoax. (Nuccio DiNuzzo)

‘DAZED AND CONFUSED’ - ‘Jeopardy!’ fans furious after contestants fail to name legendary band. Continue reading here…

'CHAMPAGNE PROBLEMS' - Taylor Swift's rep responds to marriage rumors. Continue reading here…

Taylor Swift sparkles wearing silver beaded dress

Taylor Swift's rep responds to marriage rumors. (Gareth Cattermole)

‘FOR OUR KIDS’ - ‘Twilight’ star shares the reason for move to Nashville. Continue reading here…

BELLS AND WHISTLES - Tiffani Thiessen reveals tips for staying fit as she approaches 50. Continue reading here…

'A FLOPHOUSE' - Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney and Kevin Bacon's early struggles before Hollywood fame. Continue reading here…

BENZ BATTLE - Bruce Springsteen’s drummer battles a Florida car restoration company over a 1957 Mercedes-Benz roadster. Continue reading here…

‘TECHNICAL’ BOMB - Legendary Hollywood director worries about AI impact. Continue reading here…

Ridley Scott

Legendary Hollywood director worries about AI impact. (Getty Images)

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital.

