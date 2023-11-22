Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

'Twilight' star Kellan Lutz chose Nashville over Los Angeles for his family, 'you only have so much time'

38-year-old 'Due Justice' star married wife Brittany Lutz in 2017

By Elizabeth Stanton , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
close
‘Twilight’ star Kellan Lutz credits the success of his marriage to mentorship and faith Video

‘Twilight’ star Kellan Lutz credits the success of his marriage to mentorship and faith

'Due Justice' star Kellan Lutz gave Fox News Digital insight into how his marriage of six years has lasted with faith and guidance from others.

Kellan Lutz has a few tricks for a healthy lasting marriage.

"Communication, big time honesty and willingness to just work through it all," he told Fox News Digital.

The "Twilight" and "Due Justice" star also credits mentors in his life who have similar experiences for guiding both him and his wife through the ups and downs, including a football player friend who "understands the nomadic lifestyle of coming [and] going. His wife understands it, so she's a big influence and mentor to my wife." 

Lutz married his wife, Brittany, in 2017, and the couple share two children together, daughter Ashtyn, 2, and son Kasen, 1.

MELISSA JOAN HART SHARES MARRIAGE SUCCESS SECRETS AFTER CELEBRATING 20-YEAR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

Kellan and Brittany Lutz sitting together

Kellan Lutz says "communication, big time honesty, and willingness to just work through it all" are keys to making his marriage last. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

"I love being married," the actor said. "I've always wanted to be married, always wanted to have family." 

Another element to making his relationship last is being a "team" with his partner.

"You also have to just check in with each other and just be grateful and also say like, ‘Hey, I need this in this season, or I need that, or what do you need?’" he explained. 

"We're a team," he continued. "We're on the same team. We just want to get the ball into the goal together. I'm weak sometimes. She's weak sometimes, and [together] we can be strong."

Kellan Lutz and Brittany Lutz smiling together

Kellan Lutz said he loves being married, adding, "I've always wanted to be married, always wanted to have family."  (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He added, "We also have our faith, and we pray a lot, honestly. Our prayer life is one of the strongest things for us." 

The Lutz family has joined the growing number of stars leaving Hollywood for a quieter lifestyle in Nashville, Tennessee.

The actor noted, "the way the industry is right now, currently I can work and live wherever and then just fly to do movies. And at least my wife has a support system here when I'm gone."

His wife has family in the area, and Lutz explained the joy of having them close by and being able to give his kids the same experiences he had. 

APP USERS CLICK HERE

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I remember growing up, my family had a farm in Iowa, and I saw my grandparents, and it was the best time. We spent a month or so on the farm. Cows, pigs, everything. But it's fleeting. People aren't living as long," he said.

"You only have so much time with your grandparents. And we live a mile from my wife's parents, and so we walk there. It's just beautiful."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He admitted it is hard to be away from his mom and that side of the family in Arizona, but things are flexible, saying, "Who knows? Couple of years from now, if we flip it and are able to live by my mom [we could] have those grandparents have those years."

"But regardless, we're doing it for our kids," he said.

Lutz's latest film, "Due Justice," is currently available in theaters and on demand and digital. In the movie, Lutz plays a Marine seeking retribution after his wife is murdered, and his daughter is kidnapped by a violent gang.

Trending