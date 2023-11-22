'Twilight' star Kellan Lutz chose Nashville over Los Angeles for his family, 'you only have so much time'

Kellan Lutz has a few tricks for a healthy lasting marriage.

"Communication, big time honesty and willingness to just work through it all," he told Fox News Digital.

The "Twilight" and "Due Justice" star also credits mentors in his life who have similar experiences for guiding both him and his wife through the ups and downs, including a football player friend who "understands the nomadic lifestyle of coming [and] going. His wife understands it, so she's a big influence and mentor to my wife."

Lutz married his wife, Brittany, in 2017, and the couple share two children together, daughter Ashtyn, 2, and son Kasen, 1.

"I love being married," the actor said. "I've always wanted to be married, always wanted to have family."

Another element to making his relationship last is being a "team" with his partner.

"You also have to just check in with each other and just be grateful and also say like, ‘Hey, I need this in this season, or I need that, or what do you need?’" he explained.

"We're a team," he continued. "We're on the same team. We just want to get the ball into the goal together. I'm weak sometimes. She's weak sometimes, and [together] we can be strong."

He added, "We also have our faith, and we pray a lot, honestly. Our prayer life is one of the strongest things for us."

The Lutz family has joined the growing number of stars leaving Hollywood for a quieter lifestyle in Nashville, Tennessee.

The actor noted, "the way the industry is right now, currently I can work and live wherever and then just fly to do movies. And at least my wife has a support system here when I'm gone."

His wife has family in the area, and Lutz explained the joy of having them close by and being able to give his kids the same experiences he had.

"I remember growing up, my family had a farm in Iowa, and I saw my grandparents, and it was the best time. We spent a month or so on the farm. Cows, pigs, everything. But it's fleeting. People aren't living as long," he said.

"You only have so much time with your grandparents. And we live a mile from my wife's parents, and so we walk there. It's just beautiful."

He admitted it is hard to be away from his mom and that side of the family in Arizona, but things are flexible, saying, "Who knows? Couple of years from now, if we flip it and are able to live by my mom [we could] have those grandparents have those years."

"But regardless, we're doing it for our kids," he said.

Lutz's latest film, "Due Justice," is currently available in theaters and on demand and digital. In the movie, Lutz plays a Marine seeking retribution after his wife is murdered, and his daughter is kidnapped by a violent gang.