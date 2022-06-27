Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Federal authorities seize 6 websites that were pirating Latin music

U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia say's 6.6 million total users were subscribed to the websites

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal authorities have seized six websites that prosecutors say were illegally distributing copyrighted music to millions of users.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced the seizures Monday of the websites that primarily targeted Latin music.

According to an affidavit, agents began investigating the websites in April after a music industry consortium complained.

The websites — Corourbanos.com, Corourbano.com, Pautamp3.com, SIMP3.com, flowactivo.co and Mp3Teca.ws — collectively reached about 6.6 million users per month.

APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON, MICROSOFT SUED OVER 'MASSIVE MUSIC PIRACY'

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced the seizure of pirated music websites. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced the seizure of pirated music websites.  (Fox News)

According to the affidavit, the pirated music drew traffic that allowed the website operators to make money by selling ads on the website.

RUSSIAN WEB SITE RIVALLING ITUNES ENRAGES MUSIC INDUSTRY

Trending