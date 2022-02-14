Mark Wahlberg talks 'Father Stu,' faith and more with Raymond Arroyo: 'This is my calling'
The Catholic A-list actor's faith-centric film 'Father Stu' serves to remind everyone of one often-forgotten message: 'God's not going to give up on you'
It was just about finding the right story to tell at the right time, said the decorated actor, former rapper, and, perhaps most importantly to Mark Wahlberg himself, man of faith, of the soon-to-be-released feature film, Father Stu.
The Academy Award-nominated actor - perhaps best known for starring in Martin Scorsese's The Departed and producing HBO's comedy-drama series Entourage, loosely based on Wahlberg's own comeuppance in Hollywood - sat down with Fox News' Raymond Arroyo for ‘A Mark Wahlberg Interview,’ streaming now on Fox Nation, to discuss a new kind of venture: a journey towards faith.
"These movies are not easy to get made," Wahlberg told Arroyo, describing Father Stu as "probably the most unpredictable movie ever."
The official logline for the film - A boxer-turned-priest embarks on a journey of self-destruction and redemption - is, according to Wahlberg, symbolic of his own redemption story. Wahlberg, who had his fair share of legal issues growing up in Boston, has become a leading example of Catholicism and a beacon of hope for many within the world of entertainment.
"What did you see of yourself when you first read this script and first came across the story?" asked Arroyo.
"So many things. Obviously, my past, but also my present," Wahlberg said. "And my looking for my purpose … God has continued to bless me and put me in this situation, not to continue to grow and work on Mark Wahlberg, the person, but to do His work and give me… the skills and the tools to go out there and articulate the message that he wants me to."
That message, Wahlberg explained, is rooted in the premise of Father Stu - the titular character played by Wahlberg himself.
The film, slated to release on Good Friday 2022 and on which Wahlberg also serves as a producer, is the real-life redemption story of Fr. Stuart Long, who journeyed from fighter to Father. And though he has since passed away, it was "not before he was able to inspire thousands upon thousands of people," said Wahlberg of the priest's legacy.
"He was a guy who was really lost, trying to find his way… eventually makes his way to the priesthood and loses mobility over his body, complete control over all of his muscles in time. And that ends up being the vehicle of his redemption in some ways," said Wahlberg.
"And they're hard-won redemptive stories," he continued, speaking of not just Father Stu's, but his own.
"I just knew that I needed to make this movie … this was my calling" - Mark Wahlberg
"Why is Father Stu needed now? This story? Why do you think this is the moment that brought it through, whether it be through providence or your own efforts, this is the moment that it premieres?" Arroyo asked.
"People need to have faith and hope," said Wahlberg. "I just knew that I needed to make this movie, and this was my calling and this was my mission. And, now, it's needed more than ever."
"Hopefully, it will do some really important work and help a lot of people," he continued, explaining why Father Stu marks a turning point in his career:
"It's certainly a turning point for me in my life… I need to stop focusing so much on Mark and start doing much more work for God and for people and for people that are less fortunate."
When asked about the film's leading message to audiences everywhere, Wahlberg said it was simply about "not giving up."
"God's not going to give up on you," encouraged the actor. "Don't you dare go giving up on yourself."
