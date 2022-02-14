Mark Wahlberg talks 'Father Stu,' faith and more with Raymond Arroyo: 'This is my calling'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was just about finding the right story to tell at the right time, said the decorated actor, former rapper, and, perhaps most importantly to Mark Wahlberg himself, man of faith, of the soon-to-be-released feature film, Father Stu.



The Academy Award-nominated actor - perhaps best known for starring in Martin Scorsese's The Departed and producing HBO's comedy-drama series Entourage, loosely based on Wahlberg's own comeuppance in Hollywood - sat down with Fox News' Raymond Arroyo for ‘A Mark Wahlberg Interview,’ streaming now on Fox Nation, to discuss a new kind of venture: a journey towards faith.



"These movies are not easy to get made," Wahlberg told Arroyo, describing Father Stu as "probably the most unpredictable movie ever."



The official logline for the film - A boxer-turned-priest embarks on a journey of self-destruction and redemption - is, according to Wahlberg, symbolic of his own redemption story. Wahlberg, who had his fair share of legal issues growing up in Boston, has become a leading example of Catholicism and a beacon of hope for many within the world of entertainment.



"What did you see of yourself when you first read this script and first came across the story?" asked Arroyo.

"So many things. Obviously, my past, but also my present," Wahlberg said. "And my looking for my purpose … God has continued to bless me and put me in this situation, not to continue to grow and work on Mark Wahlberg, the person, but to do His work and give me… the skills and the tools to go out there and articulate the message that he wants me to."



That message, Wahlberg explained, is rooted in the premise of Father Stu - the titular character played by Wahlberg himself.

The film, slated to release on Good Friday 2022 and on which Wahlberg also serves as a producer, is the real-life redemption story of Fr. Stuart Long, who journeyed from fighter to Father. And though he has since passed away, it was "not before he was able to inspire thousands upon thousands of people," said Wahlberg of the priest's legacy.



"He was a guy who was really lost, trying to find his way… eventually makes his way to the priesthood and loses mobility over his body, complete control over all of his muscles in time. And that ends up being the vehicle of his redemption in some ways," said Wahlberg.



"And they're hard-won redemptive stories," he continued, speaking of not just Father Stu's, but his own.

"I just knew that I needed to make this movie … this was my calling" - Mark Wahlberg