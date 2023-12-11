Kevin Costner and Jewel owe new romance to Richard Branson: report

Kevin Costner and singer Jewel ignited romance rumors last week when they appeared together at a charity event in the Caribbean, and it appears they can thank Richard Branson for playing matchmaker.

The pair were photographed on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands for a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation, an organization started by Jewel.

According to sources in The Daily Mail, "Richard is 100 percent responsible for Kevin and Jewel hooking up. She has been a friend of Branson's for years and he has been a close friend of Kevin's since the 1990's."

"Richard invited Jewel to hold her charity fundraiser on Necker and, honestly, the hookup happened organically," the source continued. "They hit it off well and Jewel seems to be happy about it."

They added, "She is not really one for words, but her friends can see a light in her that hasn’t been there in quite some time."

A representative for Branson told Fox News Digital that they have no comment at this time. Representatives for Costner and Jewel did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Photographs from TMZ showed Jewel speaking into a microphone and appearing to sit on Costner’s lap, with his arms around her waist.

Jewel shared a group photo featuring her and Costner in a social media recap of the event, and mentioned Costner in the caption.

"@kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!"

According to The Daily Mail’s sources, "Jewel likes herself a man’s man and she is all about Kevin’s country western vibe."

Despite the cozy pics, the source noted, "They are not serious right now, but they are having fun."

The outlet’s source said Branson invited Costner to his luxury Necker island to help distract him from his contentious divorce from his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, while at the same time inviting Jewel to the island for her fundraiser.

Costner finalized his divorce from Baumgartner in September, after 18 years of marriage and three children, settling just before they were due back in court to establish who would be responsible for paying Baumgartner’s nearly $1 million in attorneys’ fees.

Costner has previously been married, first to Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994, and they had three children together. The "Dances with Wolves" star is also a father to a son with Bridget Rooney.

Jewel was previously married to pro rodeo cowboy Ty Murray, and the couple share one son.