Farrah Abraham sets Harvard sweatshirt on fire after accusing Ivy League university of 'education abuse'

That’s one way to add fuel to the fire.

Farrah Abraham set fire to her Harvard sweatshirt after she blasted the university for alleged "educational abuse" against her.

The "Teen Mom" star, 30, took a blow torch to the white sweatshirt in a video posted on her Instagram Story, her Instagram feed and her TikTok account on Monday.

She captioned the video on Instagram, "Thank you therapists for the tools over the years to overcome abuse @harvard shirt is going to raise money for mental health. Educational abuse , financial abuse is not what I choose nor allow, #consent culture #1."

"So I put that video out, we did ‘ATFR’ and then I guess the last few months, I have tried just to find some sort of normalcy that I have wanted to just shut that whole chapter out."

She then referred to herself as a "teacher," writing, "I will never block anyone out of zoom nor lie and bully a student and fraud them out of money like Harvard and many others so I read now on this epidemic #discrimination is illegal. #law #Omaha NE miss you! Off to #massachusetts," she added. "Students I recieved your messages & emails I’m sorry and empathize with educational abuse! Act on the laws & laws will be enforced. #harvardreview #mentalhealth #healing #theraputic."

Her 12-year-old daughter Sophia commented, "Legendary."

Page Six reported on Monday that she did not earn any credits for her "intermediate screenwriting" and "writing in the humanities" courses.

Her drama with the university picked up again after she threatened to sue the Harvard Extension School for "educational abuse" over the weekend.

The MTV alum alleged that her professor kicked her out a class without explanation after she turned in a "class activity" without proofing it at the teacher’s suggestion.

She first took aim at the school after LinkedIn took down her credential because she couldn’t provide proof that she was enrolled at Harvard.

When we asked her at the time why posted the credential again after it was deleted, she told us, "Cus I pay to go there."