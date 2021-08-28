Farrah Abraham threatens legal action against Ivy League university: 'Harvard is a joke'

Farrah Abraham threatened to sue Harvard University and accused the university of "educational abuse" during an interview Thursday with TMZ.

The former "Teen Mom" star told TMZ that professor Patricia Bellanca encouraged her to submit a "class activity" without checking it over for her creative writing master’s program. The professor then used the assignment to encourage her to drop the course altogether, according to Abraham.

"I will be taking legal action against Harvard," Abraham told a TMZ camerawoman. I properly gave them time. I sadly had to write a review on Niche, on Yelp and on Google Maps because no one was getting back to me."

Harvard did not confirm the alleged incident occurred.

"Due to federal student privacy laws, we do not comment on individual student academic matters," a spokesperson for Harvard University told Fox News.

The 30-year-old reality TV star also shared her thoughts about Harvard, calling it a "joke."

"Harvard is a joke. It is a scam. That’s my Harvard review," Abraham told TMZ.

In May, LinkedIn removed Harvard University from Abraham's profile because she could not provide sufficient evidence that she attended the university, according to Page Six.

Abraham did not respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

This isn't the first time Abraham has publicly feuded with someone. This summer Abraham made headlines after Chrissy Teigen was called out for cyberbullying the reality star.

Teigen called Abraham a "w---e" on Twitter back in 2013.

The tweet from Teigen re-shared by Candace Owens reads: "farrah abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape. in other news you're a w---e and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry."

Teigen has personally never apologized to the reality star, according to Abraham. Teigen has previously claimed she was going to reach out to all of the people she had bullied online.

The reality star opened up about Teigen's lack of apology during an episode of E! News' " Just The Sip " podcast.

"I still have not been apologized to," she said. "I've just noticed her habitual behavior where she will say things and go mute and-or block things, and then not follow through with what she says. Again, that is hypocrisy and I don't tolerate it."