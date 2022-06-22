Farrah Abraham charged with battery from nightclub fight where 'Teen Mom' star allegedly 'slapped' bouncer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MTV's "Teen Mom" star, Farrah Abraham, was charged with battery stemming from a nightclub fight in Hollywood earlier this year when she reportedly assaulted a security guard during an altercation outside Grandmaster Records in Los Angeles, California.

The 31-year-old reality television personality was officially charged on June 2 and will be in court for an arraignment hearing on Thursday, June 23.

Abraham faces up to one year in jail in addition to a $2,000 fine. She first appeared on "16 and Pregnant" in 2009 before having daughter Sophia and has since starred on a host of projects for the network.

The former adult film star was booked into a county jail on Jan. 16 for allegedly slapping a security guard at the club after she was reportedly asked to leave, but had refused.

FARRAH ABRAHAM ARRESTED FOR SLAPPING A SECURITY GUARD AT A NIGHTCLUB IN HOLLYWOOD

Fox News Digital has contacted Abraham for comment.

A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time that Abraham was taken into custody after someone made a citizen’s arrest while she was partying at a nightclub.

Law enforcement officials told Fox News Digital Abraham was arrested and booked after officers responded to a battery call at the club. Security at the location was told there was a possible fight on the rooftop of the establishment. When guards tried to escort Abraham out of location, she slapped one of them.

"Security called LAPD and placed the suspect under [private persons arrest] PPA arrest for battery," the Los Angeles Police Department statement said.

'TEEN MOM' ALUM LANE FERNANDEZ DEAD AT 28

Abraham, for her part, shared a completely different vantage on social media shortly after the incident, and claimed the entire altercation was planned by outside sources before praising authorities for stepping in to help her.

"I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold. I’m putting a restraining order on @antonelloparloto livebad who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a "private persons arrest" complete setup," she wrote.

The star went on to lament that she was "attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered. As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer." She called out the club again and demanded it fire its management. She also thanked the police for "rescuing" her.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She added: "Woman it is a scary unsafe world we live in, act upon your rights and always care for others even when everyone hurts you and attacks you. You are resilient and you are stronger then all of the weak people out there who hurt and traumatize us."

Abraham was previously involved in another physical altercation with security guards. She pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of resisting police in November 2018 following a fight with a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel in June.

The former "Couples Therapy" alum checked into rehab following the incident for a 30-day stay to address trauma. She was previously arrested in 2013 for DUI and later entered into a voluntary rehab program for alcohol addiction.