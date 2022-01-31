Farrah Abraham leaving California following arrest, says she lost body function in altercation: report

Farrah Abraham is reportedly leaving California following her recent arrest at a nightclub in Los Angeles.

A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that Abraham was the subject of a private person's arrest earlier this month, after allegedly slapping a security guard who told her to leave the club following an altercation with another guest.

Abraham is seeking legal action against the employees of the club and claims the incident has had a very negative impact on her.

Speaking to TMZ on Saturday in Hollywood, where she was reportedly packing her things into a U-Haul, she explained she is leaving the state entirely because she is upset over the arrest and the physical altercation that took place.

The reality star also reportedly claimed that she has lost body function on her upper right side and that she currently fears going out in public due to the trauma she experienced from the event.

FARRAH ABRAHAM PLEADS NOT GUILTY AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH BATTERY, RESISTING POLICE: REPORT

In a statement from her lawyer previously provided to Fox News Digital, Abraham asserted that she was unlawfully placed under a citizen’s arrest and was the victim of excessive physical force by the security at Grandmaster Records in Los Angeles.

"Our preliminary investigation appears to indicate that Ms. Abraham was unlawfully arrested in this case by the security staff at Grandmaster Recorders for an act that she did not commit," the statement read. "Additionally, in addition to the unlawful arrest, video footage taken at the scene appears to indicate that their staff also used excessive force in arresting her causing significant physical, emotional and mental injuries."

FARRAH ABRAHAM CHARGED WITH BATTERY, RESISTING POLICE AFTER BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL ARREST

Police told us that Abraham was arrested and booked after officers responded to a battery call at the club. Security at the location was told there was a possible fight on the rooftop of the establishment. When guards tried to escort Abraham out of the location, she slapped one of them.

Abraham shared a video of the incident on Instagram, which showed her struggling on the ground with a security guard on top of her. She also alleged that the initial altercation has been planned by other people.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The star went on to lament that she was "attacked, bruised," as well as "battered." She called out the club in the post and demanded it fire its management. She also thanked the police for "rescuing" her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for Grandmaster Records had no comment when reached by Fox News Digital. Reps for Abraham did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.