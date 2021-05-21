Fans slam Prince Harry for continuously bashing royal family: 'He has turned around and spat on us all'

Prince Harry’s comments about the royal family aren’t scoring him much sympathy.

Social media users took to Twitter to express their unhappiness with the 36-year-old royal after Oprah Winfrey did a "Today" show interview defending him and his wife Meghan Markle’s request for privacy.

One Twitter user wrote, "I feel bad for the people of the UK who loved Harry and protected him. The people who forgave him time and time again for him to now turn around a spit in their faces is such a disgrace! He is attacking the country that afforded him the the platform he has now! [sic]"

"This country loved that boy, we felt desperately sad for him when his mother died and wanted so much for him to find happiness," another user tweeted. "He has turned around and spat on us all in return. Never mind what he has done to his family. I’ve never been so disappointed in a public figure."

A third person chimed in, "I will never acknowledge him has a Prince to our Royal Family ever again. He has done to much damage which is unacceptable by any standard. I would never accept a child of mine to act this way so I won’t accept it from him. [sic]"

It may be too early to tell whether Harry and Winfrey’s Apple TV + show, "The Me You Can’t See" — which documents his struggles with growing up in the public eye — could bring people around to his side.

In one episode, he undergoes EDMR therapy to try to cope with the PTSD he says he suffers.

Perhaps he could take a hint from his older brother, Prince William, who had royal family fans hot under the collar when he revealed his surprisingly buff upper arms to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week.

Your move, Harry.