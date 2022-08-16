Florence Pugh doesn’t want ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ film ‘reduced’ to Harry Styles sex scenes: 'Better than that'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florence Pugh has a message for fans and critics who are only focusing on her sex scenes with Harry Styles in the upcoming movie, "Don’t Worry Darling."

"When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry," Pugh, 26, told Harper’s Bazaar in a recent interview.

"Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that," the actress continued to explain. The "Don’t Worry Darling" official trailer, released in May, features an intimate sex scene with Styles and Pugh, as the "Midsommar" actress encourages viewers to look beyond the risqué moments.

"That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that," Pugh remarked.

FLORENCE PUGH TELLS CRITICS TO 'GROW UP' AFTER BACKLASH FOR SHEER DRESS: 'WHY ARE YOU SO SCARED OF BREASTS?'

In the psychological thriller, Pugh’s role is a 1950s housewife who lives in an experimental community, and her character starts to suspect that her husband’s company is hiding disturbing secrets. Styles plays her husband in the film. Olivia Wilde directs the movie.

Wilde, 38, and Styles, 28, began dating shortly after meeting on set. Other stars featured in the film are Gemma Chan, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll, and is slated to premiere in theaters on September 23.

Meanwhile, the "Don’t Worry Darling," actress also got candid about her relationship with Zach Braff, 47, in the Harper’s Bazaar interview and announced the pair quietly broke up.

Pugh, 26, revealed she attempted to keep their break-up private, as the two went their separate ways.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it," Pugh noted.