Tim McGraw posts throwback photo, goes viral

Is it the 90s again?

Tim McGraw, the legendary country singer, went viral on Saturday after he posted a throwback photo of a hairstyle that hasn't been popular in decades.

McGraw, 53, took to Instagram to post the old photo from 1994 which saw him wearing a mullet, a polarizing helmet-like cut made popular in the 1990s.

“Boy.....1994 was a long time ago!!!” the iconic singer wrote in a caption to the post.

The picture captured him donning the hairstyle as he stared wide-eyed into the camera, with his signature cowboy hat replaced with a baseball cap.

As of Wednesday, the photo had more than 63,000 likes on the social media platform. It also prompted hundreds of nostalgia-fueled comments fans and celebrities.

"We were running hard and in our prime if my memory serves me well," former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Farve wrote. The NFL Hall of Famer famously donned the hairstyle in 1987, years before he took the league by storm.

"Oh man we woulda been trouble together in 94’ brother," wrote country music singer and actor Mark Wystrach.

"Legend," chimed in country music star Chris Lane.

Fans also had some fun when responding to the photo from the “I Called Mama” singer.

"BUT DID YOU HAVE A BBQ STAIN ON YOUR WHITE T SHIRT," one person wrote in a reference to McGraw's song, “Something Like That.”

"Would have loved to throw down with you two in 94," another user said.

Meanwhile, Tim's daughter, Audrey, who was born after the 90s ended, simply wrote: "Omg."