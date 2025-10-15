'Family Matters' star Darius McCrary denied bail after bizarre court appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Darius McCrary appeared in court for the first time after his arrest earlier this month.

The 49-year-old "Family Matters" star opted to represent himself during the hearing, following his felony arrest on Sunday, Oct. 5, for an out-of-state warrant on charges related to an ongoing child support dispute case. According to footage obtained by TMZ, McCrary stated multiple times during the proceedings, "I'm here on special appearance," prompting confusion from the judge.

When McCrary first made the statement, the judge asked, "Especially appearing for whom?" McCrary repeated, "Specially appearing for Darius McCrary. I’m here. I’m here."

According to TMZ, the judge then appointed a public defender for McCrary's case, explaining the actor "is unable to understand and appreciate that legalities of these proceedings."

‘FAMILY MATTERS’ STAR DARIUS MCCRARY ARRESTED AT US-MEXICO BORDER ON FELONY FUGITIVE CHARGES

McCrary was denied bail and agreed to be extradited to Michigan. Authorities there now have 30 days to transfer him from the San Diego jail, where he’s been held since the arrest.

McCrary's rep, Ann Barlow, told Fox News Digital that if the actor isn't extradited to Michigan, he'll appear in San Diego court again on Nov. 14.

"We are gearing up for the fight with Oakland County as they have repeatedly violated Mr. McCrary’s due process and rights," she said.

He was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol near the U.S.-Mexico border in California on a fugitive arrest after he failed to appear in court in Michigan tied to the child support case.

During the Oct. 15 hearing, prosecutors reportedly pointed out that this is the third time McCrary has been arrested on the same charges, having previously been detained in 2015 and in 2023. According to ABC 10 News, he was extradited from Los Angeles to Michigan in 2023.

At the arraignment, prosecutors argued McCrary was in Mexico pursuing real estate deals, while his defense claimed he was working with a group to build homes in Tijuana — a project Barlow previously described to Fox News Digital.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Darius was picked up at the Border of Mexico because he was partnering with a real estate developer that is building homes for the homeless in Tijuana, Mexico," she said. "Darius was doing a GOOD DEED when he discovered he had a felony warrant at the Border of Mexico for a missed court appearance."

She continued, "The missed court appearance was for an ongoing child support dispute, whereas Oakland County mailed the notice to appear to Darius PO BOX giving him only 3 days to appear in Michigan Court. Unfortunately, Darius had COVID therefore did not check his PO Box until the day after his court date."

"However, he immediately notified the judge with a doctor's note diagnosis of COVID," his rep added.

McCrary is best known for playing Eddie Winslow on the hit sitcom, "Family Matters." He starred on the show for 215 episodes from 1989 to 1998.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER