Everything coming to and leaving Hulu in May 2021

As April comes to a close, all eyes are on popular streaming services like Hulu as it will be changing out large sections of its content library in May.

This month, reality TV fans can get excited about a slew of hit shows like "Are You The One?" "Shahs of Sunset" and "The Bachelor" dropping full seasons on the platform. Meanwhile, scripted shows such as the premiere of "Shrill" Season 3 and Marvel’s "M.O.D.O.K." animated series arrive as well.

Movie fans will be excited to learn that hits like "How Stella Got Her Groove Back," "I Am Legend" and "Reservoir Dogs" will be available to stream in May as well.

However, with the addition of new content comes the inevitable loss of others. May will mark users’ last chance to watch hits like both "Deadpool" movies and "Gone Girl."

To help you plan your springtime TV and film binge, below is a rundown of everything coming to Hulu in May of 2021:

Coming to Hulu in May of 2021:

Available May 1

Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4-6 (MTV)

Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)

Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 - 45 (Bravo)

Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)

I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)

Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 – 6 (Bravo)

Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6 (Bravo)

Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

The A-Team (2010)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

Almost Famous (2000)

An Elephant's Journey (2018)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

The Assassin (2015)

Betrayed (1988)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Blue Chips (1994)

Bound (1996)

Burning (2018)

The Crazies (2010)

Cyrus (2009)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2005)

Goodnight Mommy (2015)

Grace Of Monaco (2015)

Grudge Match (2013)

Gundala (2019)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Iron Giant (1999)

Knowing (2009)

Lost in Hong Kong (2015)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Machete (2010)

The Man From Nowhere (2010)

Midnight Heat (1996)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

One Fine Day (1996)

The Outsider (1980)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Sahara (1984)

Shattered (1991)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

Train to Busan (2016)

True Lies (1994)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Vantage Point (2008)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Wailing (2016)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)



Available May 2

Flight (2012)

The Iron Lady (2011)



Available May 3

The Legend of Baron To'a (2020)



Available May 4

Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1 - 12 (Disney Junior)

Love Sarah (2021)

Available May 5

Shadow in the Cloud (2021)

Skyfall (2012)

Warrior (2011)



Available May 6

The Unicorn (2018)



Available May 7

SHRILL: COMPLETE SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Hulu Original)

Little Fish (2021)



Available May 9

Robot & Frank (2012)



Available May 10

Wander Darkly (2020)

Available May 13

Saint Maud (2020)

Some Kind of Heaven (2020)



Available May 14

MLK/FBI (2021)



Available May 15

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Cowboys (2020)

Good Kisser (2019)

Mosquita Y Mari (2012)

Reaching for the Moon (2013)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Tru Love (2013)



Available May 18

Supernova (2020)



Available May 19

Red Dawn (2012)



Available May 21

MARVEL'S M.O.D.O.K.: SERIES PREMIERE (Hulu Original)

Available May 22

Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)



Available May 25

Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 – 10 (Fremantle)



Available May 26

Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Available May 27

MADAGASCAR: A LITTLE WILD: COMPLETE SEASON 3 (Hulu Original)

The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)

The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12 (ABC)

Available May 28

PLAN B (2021) (Hulu Original Film)

The Vigil (2021)



Available May 31

The Donut King (2020)

The One I Love (2014)

The World To Come (2020)

Leaving Hulu in May of 2021:

May 9

Gone Girl (2014)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

May 14

Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Love, Simon (2018)

May 17

I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

May 28

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994)

D3: The Mighty Ducks (1996)

Intrigo: Death Of An Author (2018)

May 30

May 31

28 Weeks Later (2007)

Almost Famous (2000)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Betrayed (1988)

Big Daddy (1999)

Bug (1975)

Cinderfella (1960)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Fascination (2005)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

Judge Dredd (1995)

Just Married (2003)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Malcolm X (1992)

Midnight Heat (1996)

One Fine Day (1996)

Patriot Games (1992)

Phase IV (1974)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Sahara (1984)

Shattered (1991)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The 13th Warrior (1999)

The Bellboy (1960)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Descent (2006)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Gift (2000)

The Great Debaters (2007)

The Last Face (2017)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Patsy (1964)

The Program (1993)

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Spirit (2008)

The Tenant (1976)

The Terminal (2004)

Traitor (2008)

True Confessions (1981)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

You've Got Mail (1998)

Young Frankenstein (1974)