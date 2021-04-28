Everything coming to and leaving HBO Max in May 2021
'Wonder Woman: 1984,' 'Tenet' and much more will be available in May
HBO Max’s strategy of releasing its 2021 movies on its streaming platform and in theaters is paying off a lot in May of 2021.
The app has largely been dominating the streaming space since Warner Bros.' bold decision to step up and release new content while theaters across the country were closed. As the world gets back to normal, the platform will be benefiting from some newer releases in May.
Not only will it premiere the Angelina Jolie thriller "Those Who Wish Me Dead" on May 14, but next month will see popular pandemic-era titles like Christopher Nolan’s "Tenet" come to the platform alongside the return of "Wonder Woman: 1984," which dominated both the box office and the platform in December.
The platform can also boast older film titles such as "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," "When Harry Met Sally," "Dumb & Dumber," "Life of Pi," "The Personal History of David Copperfield," and "Magic Mike" coming to the HBO Max library as well.
To help people plan their springtime binge-watching, below is a rundown of what’s coming to and leaving HBO Max in May of 2021:
Coming to HBO Max in May of 2021
May 1:
17 Again, 2009
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
Anaconda, 1997
Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)
Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)
Barry Lyndon, 1975
Black Hawk Down, 2001
The Cable Guy, 1996
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Cursed, 2005 (HBO)
Daddy Day Care, 2003
Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)
Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Dirty Dozen, 1967
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)
Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)
Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)
Free Willy, 1993
Frida, 2002 (HBO)
Generation Por Que? (HBO)
God's Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)
Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
Happy Feet Two, 2011
Happy Feet, 2006
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)
Hercules, 1983 (HBO)
Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)
Igor, 2008 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)
The Interview, 2014
Jackie Brown, 1997
Kansas, 1988 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
Menace II Society, 1993
Michael, 1996 (HBO)
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)
Muriel's Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
My Baby's Daddy, 2004 (HBO)
Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)
Norbit, 2007 (HBO)
Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)
Precious, 2009 (HBO)
Rabid, 1977 (HBO)
Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)
Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)
Rudy, 1993
Rush Hour 2, 2001
Rush Hour 3, 2007
Rush Hour, 1998
Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)
Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)
Senseless, 1998 (HBO)
Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)
Serpico, 1974 (HBO)
Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)
Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)
Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
The Debt, 2010 (HBO)
The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)
The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)
The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)
The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)
The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)
The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)
Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)
Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection, 2012
Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)
Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
Won't You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)
Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)
May 2:
Uri and Ella, Season 1
May 3:
300: Rise of an Empire, 2014
Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)
May 6:
Hunger, 2008
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949
That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere
West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961
May 7:
La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa's Wedding) (HBO)
May 8:
Greenland, 2020 (HBO)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2
May 9:
Axios (HBO)
May 10:
Jujutsu Kaisen - Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Race for the White House, Season 2
The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
May 13:
Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere
Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)
May 14:
Those Who Wish Me Dead
May 15:
The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)
The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)
May 19:
Apple & Onion, Season 2A
May 20:
Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again, Max Original
The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale
Ellen's Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale
Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)
This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7
May 23:
In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
May 25:
Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
May 26:
Curious George, 2006 (HBO)
May 28:
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
May 30:
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
Leaving HBO Max in May of 2021:
May 11:
Mud, 2013
May 13:
Bullitt, 1968
The Searchers, 1956
Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949
West Side Story, 1961
May 16:
Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)
May 23:
Mortal Kombat, 2021
May 28:
The Operative, 2019 (HBO)
May 31:
All About My Mother, 1999
All the President's Men, 1976
Amistad, 1997 (HBO)
The Avengers, 1998
The Beguiled, 2017 (HBO)
The Bishop’s Wife, 1947
Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)
Blood Work, 2002
Blue Streak, 1999
Bombshell, 1933
The Book Of Henry, 2011 (HBO)
Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2, 2000
The Bridges Of Madison County, 1995
Butterfield 8, 1960
Captain Blood, 1935
Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, 1958
Cats, 2019 (HBO)
The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
Cinema Paradiso, 1990 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Cradle 2 The Grave, 2003
Critical Care, 1997 (HBO)
Cruel Intentions, 1999 (HBO)
The Dancer Upstairs, 2003 (HBO)
Dangerous Liaisons, 1988
The Dead Don't Die, 2019 (HBO)
The Dead Pool, 1988
Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)
Defending Your Life, 1991
Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, 2004 (HBO)
Dolores Claiborne, 1995
Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999
East Of Eden, 1955
Emma, 1996 (HBO)
Emma., 2020 (HBO)
A Face In The Crowd, 1957
Father Of The Bride, 1950
Flipped, 2010
Giant, 1956
Heartbreak Ridge, 1986
Hot Fuzz, 2007 (HBO)
Hunger, 2008
Jaws, 1975 (HBO)
Jaws 2, 1978 (HBO)
Jetsons: The Movie, 1990 (HBO)
Justice League: Gods And Monsters, 2015
A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)
The Last King Of Scotland, 2006 (HBO)
The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)
Lego: Justice League: Attack Of The Legion Of Doom!, 2015
Life As We Know It, 2010
Life With Father, 1947
Little Women, 1949
Living Out Loud, 1998
The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996
Magnum Force, 1973
March Of The Penguins, 2005
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
The Matrix, 1999
Maverick, 1994
Misery, 1990 (HBO)
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Mortal Kombat Annihilation, 1997
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, 2020
Nell, 1994 (HBO)
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
Papillon, 1973
A Patch Of Blue, 1965
Phantom, 2013 (HBO)
Phantom Thread, 2017 (HBO)
Project X, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Ray, 2004 (HBO)
Richie Rich (Movie), 1994
A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)
Sanctum, 2011 (HBO)
Scream, 1996
Scream 2, 1997
Scream 3, 2000
Se7En, 1995
Selena, 1997
Shaun Of The Dead, 2004 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)
Skyline, 2010 (HBO)
Snakes On A Plane, 2006
Snow White And The Huntsman, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
Stuart Little 2, 2002
The Thin Man, 1934
Tightrope, 1984
True Grit, 2010 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011
Unforgiven, 1992
Veronica Mars, 2014
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2007
Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?, 1966
X-Men: Dark Phoenix, 2019 (HBO)
X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)
You Can't Take It With You, 1938