Netflix's 'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj' will not return for 7th season

"Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" will not return for a seventh season at Netflix.

The news was shared by the 34-year-old comedian on Twitter on Tuesday, who bid a fond farewell to his talk show.

"What a run. @patriotact has come to an end," he wrote. "I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched."

To finish the post, Minhaj made a joke referencing his set, which was adorned with massive television screens: "Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy."

The tweet included a picture of the comedian on the set of the show, where he often discussed the cultural and political landscape.

The show ran for six seasons, according to IMDb. It debuted in 2018.

On the show, Minhaj discussed everything from the coronavirus and the death of George Floyd to international topics such as censorship in China and Sudanese protests.

Other less-political topics were addressed as well, including mental health and student loans.

Minhaj recently spoke with Variety about working with Netflix.

“It allowed me to break out of the cognitive framework of being in the late-night world with multiple Jimmy’s because I was not speaking to the North American audience anymore, I’m speaking to the world,” said the former "Daily Show" correspondent. “When I’m doing a piece about the elections in the Philippines, or censorship in China, or Indian elections, or Saudi Arabia — there are more people outside of the continental United States that know about that stuff, then people here in the States, know about those issues.”

Additionally, he urged people of color to begin creating content.

“If you’re a creative of color, now is the time,” he said. “If you have a definitive voice or a project or thing that you want to put forward, I would say, just be unapologetic. Go for it.”