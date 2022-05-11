Eva Mendes says she ‘won’t do violence’ or ‘sexuality’ in possible return to acting after near 10-year break

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eva Mendes could return to acting – under very specific conditions.

The actress, who took a nearly 10-year break from Hollywood, appeared on "The View" Tuesday and discussed what it would take for her to do TV and films again.

"I have such a short list of what I will do," the 48-year-old explained. "Like before kids, I kind of was up for anything – I mean, if it was a fun project. But now I won’t do violence, I don’t want to do sexuality. I don’t want to do… the list is short."

EVA MENDES GETS CANDID ABOUT INSECURITIES DURING HER EARLY ACTING DAYS

The mother of two’s last acting role was in 2014’s "The Lost River," which was written, co-produced and directed by longtime partner Ryan Gosling. The pair share daughters Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6.

In 2021, Mendes also voiced a yoga instructor on an episode of the ABC Kids animated series "Bluey."

When Mendes was asked if she would consider taking on "a special project" that met her criteria, she replied, "I hope so. It has to be nice and clean."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested, "stuff like Disney does." The "Hitch" star exclaimed, "Disney! Perfect."

Earlier this month, Mendes opened up on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" about her most important role – that of mom.

"Something really crazy happened," Mendes told Kotb, 57, of having children in her 40s. "I met Ryan Gosling, I fell in love with Ryan Gosling, and then I was like, 'Oh right. I want your babies.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mendes and Gosling, 41, met on the set of 2012’s "The Place Beyond the Pines." They are known for keeping their relationship – and family life – private.

"But really consciously I did want to wait until I was a bit older," Mendes continued. "I just didn't feel – really it wasn't until I met Ryan and fell in love. But also as a woman, I just wasn't ready. It's such a personal choice for a woman, obviously. Then you run the risk of... you're always running a risk. When I was pregnant there was always something to worry about. But thankfully I had really healthy pregnancies and I was happy I waited."