Eva Mendes gets candid about insecurities during her early acting days

Eva Mendes is opening up about her past.

The "Hitch" star, 47, hasn’t been seen on screen in a few years, having taken some time off to parent, but before then, was a very in-demand actress.

That doesn’t mean, however, that it was all easy sailing for the star.

On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself from 20 years ago and reflect on some of the insecurities that plagued her at the time.

"Just came across this picture from a movie that was almost 20 years ago," she began in the caption. "I remember seeing this photo back then and thinking my face looked ‘weird’ and that my bone structure was odd ...yadda yadda ..you know all those insecurities that a 26 year old can have."

She said that retrospectively, she wishes she still had the same features now that she was wishing away back then. "Meanwhile 20 years later and now I wish I still had that ‘weird’ face and odd ‘bone structure," the post continued. "Why’s my point ? Im not sure. Maybe it’s if you hate a photo of yourself wait 20 years then you’ll love it."

She then concluded the post with a very famous quote that she attributed to Oscar Wilde: "Youth is wasted on the young."

When a commenter said that they "can fully relate," Mendes expanded on her sentiments.

"… It’s not like I want to be young again, it’s just like I didn’t realize certain things at the time!" she explained. "As young [girls] we can be so hard on ourselves."

Another pointed out that they’d love to be in their 20s but have the wisdom they’ve gained in their 40s.

"That's why I love this quote so much!" Mendes responded. "But let's think of it this way..we're in our 40's and it can feel daunting but think when we're 60 and we look back to today we'll think 'we were babies in our 40's!’ Ok maybe not babies but still young is what I mean. It's all relative."