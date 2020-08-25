Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Eva Longoria, 45, strikes flexible yoga pose in a swimsuit at the beach: 'Zen state of mind'

The ‘Desperate Housewives’ star recently emceed at the DNC

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 25Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 25

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Eva Longoria is getting into a “Zen state of mind” a week after emceeing the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The “Desperate Housewives” star showed off herself doing a yoga pose in a pink one-piece swimsuit on Monday, reflecting on her mental state.

“Starting the week with a Zen state of mind 🧘🏻‍♀️,” Longoria, 45, captioned the photo on Instagram as she did a dancer pose on the beach.

DNC EMCEE EVA LONGORIA MOCKED ON SOCIAL MEDIA: 'NO ONE IS MORE IN TOUCH ... THAN ACTORS & CELEBRITIES'

The activist was highlighted by a beam of light during her outdoor yoga session.

Longoria’s Zen activities come a week after she received criticism for emceeing at the DNC.

EVA LONGORIA, 45, STUNS IN ONE-PIECE SWIMSUIT: 'YOU'RE SO CUTE'

She has since focused on exercise and bonding with her son, Santiago, whom she shares with her husband, Jose Bastón.

On Friday, the “Devious Maids” star posted a photo of herself working out captioned, “Getting it in before the weekend!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Longoria later shared a picture of her 2-year-old posing in her home. “Mi amor, mi vida, mi alma!” she captioned the adorable photo.

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment