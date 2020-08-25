Eva Longoria, 45, strikes flexible yoga pose in a swimsuit at the beach: 'Zen state of mind'
The ‘Desperate Housewives’ star recently emceed at the DNC
Eva Longoria is getting into a “Zen state of mind” a week after emceeing the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
The “Desperate Housewives” star showed off herself doing a yoga pose in a pink one-piece swimsuit on Monday, reflecting on her mental state.
“Starting the week with a Zen state of mind 🧘🏻♀️,” Longoria, 45, captioned the photo on Instagram as she did a dancer pose on the beach.
The activist was highlighted by a beam of light during her outdoor yoga session.
Longoria’s Zen activities come a week after she received criticism for emceeing at the DNC.
She has since focused on exercise and bonding with her son, Santiago, whom she shares with her husband, Jose Bastón.
On Friday, the “Devious Maids” star posted a photo of herself working out captioned, “Getting it in before the weekend!”
Longoria later shared a picture of her 2-year-old posing in her home. “Mi amor, mi vida, mi alma!” she captioned the adorable photo.