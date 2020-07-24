Eva Longoria, 45, flexes her muscles in workout gear: ‘Feeling fit’

Eva Longoria is looking and feeling good in her skin.

The “Desperate Houses” alum posted a photo on Instagram on Thursday wearing a yellow sports bra and leggings designed by Girlfriend. The yellow workout gear also matched her phone case.

Longoria, 45, flexed her arm muscles as she posed in front of a mirror at her home gym.

“Feeling fit,” she captioned the post.

Debra Messing commented, “You are such a foxy BOSS!”

Victoria Beckham said, “U look amazing x kisses x.”

Wilmer Valderrama simply went with the fist bump emoji.

Last week, Longoria showed off her toned figure in a black bikini. “Saturday Chillin,’” she captioned the poolside photo.

The “Devious Maids” star is a big fan of yoga and has shared a bunch of videos during quarantine of her routines.

Among the videos was a clip in April she shared of her yoga workout while she was pregnant with her son Santiago.

“This was a week before Santi was born. I got so big!!! I did yoga everyday with my doula while I was pregnant. It helped me so much with the weight gain and my back. Can’t believe this was almost 2 years ago!!!” Longoria wrote.