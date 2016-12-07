Eva Longoria set to produce new TV drama based on Julian and Joaquin Castro's lives

Eva Longoria is taking her political activism to the small screen.

According to Deadline, Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment and Conde Nast Entertainment have teamed up for a TV show using Texas politics as the backdrop of a Latino family drama.

The show, currently titled “Pair of Aces,” is loosely inspired by the 2013 Vogue article profiling Democratic rising-star twins U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro, then mayor of San Antonio, and his brother Rep. Joaquin Castro.

“Pair of Aces” was created and written by Meredith Lavender and Marcia Ulin and is described as an operatic family drama revolving around brothers Chris and Alex Reyes' highs and lows. They are young and promising figures in Texas politics whose destiny is engineered by their domineering mother, Maria.

According to Deadline, Maria is determined to turn the Reyes family into the most powerful dynasty modern politics has ever seen. The show aims to explore the American Dream theme, producers say, and what it takes to rise to the top of Texas politics.

The show has reportedly landed at ABC with a penalty, which generally means the show will be picked up for a pilot or the network must pay hefty penalties to the studio producing it.

