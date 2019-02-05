Eva Longoria on Kristoff St. John's 'heartbreaking' death: 'He was a beautiful human being

Eva Longoria reflected on the recent passing of "The Young and the Restless" actor Kristoff St. John who died Sunday at age 52.

The actress, who portrayed Isabella Braña on the CBS soap opera from 2001-2003, told reporters at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Los Angeles on Tuesday she was saddened to learn of the actor's passing.

"I never worked with him on 'Young and the Restless,' but he was there when I was there and it was heartbreaking to read," Longoria said. "He was a beautiful human being – so nice. We would only cross in the hallways, but he was a lovely, lovely person."

'YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS' STAR SHEMAR MOORE REMEMBERS LATE CO-STAR KRISTOFF ST. JOHN

Longoria also discussed becoming motherhood after welcoming a son, Santiago, in June. The 43-year-old, who stars in the upcoming ABC series "Grand Hotel" told reporters what it was like playing a mother while becoming one for the first time.

"It was crazy because all of that was happening at the same time where I had just given birth...and I’m like, this will be easy. And then I’m like, this is worse! It was really fun to play their mom because you mostly see me in flashbacks," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Longoria began filming five months after she gave birth but she said balancing work and being a new mom has been "easy."

"It was easy because I was so embedded in the creation of the show, so Brian and me and the producers...we all share the same brain when it comes to set design and directing and actors and casting, so I don’t think I could have done it on another show. It had to be this show, and prioritizing. I direct and produce mostly now, and so prioritizing that in a way that you can get everything done. I have a great team, as well.”