Eva Longoria's says workouts have been 'torture' as she gets into shape after welcoming son

Eva Longoria gave birth to her son 10 months ago and she's been hard at work in the gym for the last six getting her strength back.

The actress admitted she's been in "torture" prepping with her personal trainer for the upcoming Cannes Films Festival.

The "Desperate Housewives" star, 44, posted a video of herself on the cable machine at the gym which highlighted her muscular arms and back.

"Getting it in before Cannes! Thanks to @grantrobertsfit for the past 6 months of torture!" she captioned the photo.

Longoria has been updated her followers on social media weekly with photos of her grueling workouts.

Longoria and her husband, Jose "Pepe" Baston, met back in 2013 and married three years ago before welcoming son Santiago in June of last year. She's also stepmother to his three kids from his first marriage.

The director/producer said she's been taking her time losing the baby weight and not putting pressure on herself to reach a certain goal. "I don't really succumb to any pressure. So if people were saying, "Hurry up and lose weight," I don't know, because I don't listen to it," she told People.

"I've had some amazing women in my life -- my mum, my sisters -- who really taught me about my self-worth from very early on in life. I come from a family of strong women, so it would have been impossible for me to lose my self-worth."

"I still love yoga, but my workouts now are more weight training. Very serious weight training. I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy," she added.

"You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn't too hard about getting back into shape. Now I'm working out a lot more and watching what I eat. I'm barely starting to get back into it."