Erika Jayne goes for a workout while memorabilia is auctioned to pay for estranged husband's bankruptcy case

Erika Jayne was spotted finishing a workout on Monday after news broke that her estranged husband's law firm was selling her memorabilia in order to pay creditors in his ongoing bankruptcy case.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star wore a pair of black leggings paired with a long-sleeved top and a black headband. Jayne, 50, carried her cell phone and a purse.

The items up for auction are listed as "Erika Jayne collectibles" and include signed magazine covers, framed photos of the former couple along with the Billboard plaque for her 2009 track "Roller Coaster."

Earlier this month, the reality TV star's estranged husband, Tom Girardi, was spotted with a black eye. It’s unclear how Girardi obtained the injury.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR ERIKA JAYNE AND TOM GIRARDI ARE DIVORCING: WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November of 2020.

"The Real Housewives" star and the lawyer had been married for roughly 20 years.

