The Real Housewives
Published

Erika Jayne goes for a workout while memorabilia is auctioned to pay for estranged husband's bankruptcy case

The 'Real Housewives' star is currently dealing with a divorce and legal troubles stemming from Tom Girardi's law firm

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 17

Erika Jayne was spotted finishing a workout on Monday after news broke that her estranged husband's law firm was selling her memorabilia in order to pay creditors in his ongoing bankruptcy case.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star wore a pair of black leggings paired with a long-sleeved top and a black headband. Jayne, 50, carried her cell phone and a purse.

The items up for auction are listed as "Erika Jayne collectibles" and include signed magazine covers, framed photos of the former couple along with the Billboard plaque for her 2009 track "Roller Coaster."

Earlier this month, the reality TV star's estranged husband, Tom Girardi, was spotted with a black eye. It’s unclear how Girardi obtained the injury. 

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR ERIKA JAYNE AND TOM GIRARDI ARE DIVORCING: WHAT'S AT STAKE?

    'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Erika Jayne gets her workout in as the drama continues around her divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi.

    The star of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', who is constantly hitting the headlines with various scandals, arrived back to her LA home seemingly after a Monday morning gym session, wearing workout gear with a black headband, carrying her cellphone and purse. (Splashnews.com)

    It appears it's the first time the 50-year-old singer has been spotted publicly since her wealthy attorney ex, 82, was photographed looking extremely frail and sporting a black eye a few weeks ago. (Splashnews.com)

    The former couple are both embroiled in ongoing embezzlement allegations. (Splashnews.com)

    Erika Jayne filed for divorce from Tom Girardi in November of 2020. (Splashnews.com)

    Tom Girardi was accused of embezzling $2 million from plane crash victims one month after the reality star filed for divorce. (Splashnews.com)

    The former couple has been accused of divorcing in order to protect Girardi's money and assets. (Splashnews.com)

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November of 2020.

"The Real Housewives" star and the lawyer had been married for roughly 20 years.

One month after Jayne filed for divorce, Girardi was accused of embezzling $2 million from plane crash victims and the couple's assets were subsequently frozen. Girardi, 82, and Jayne have been accused of divorcing to protect their money and assets.

