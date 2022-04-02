Eric Church announces free show to San Antonio ticket holders after canceling concert to attend UNC, Duke game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eric Church is making it up to his fans.

On Saturday, Church announced a free show to his fans after canceling his April 2 San Antonio concert at the last minute to attend the University of North Carolina Tar Heels versus the Duke Blue Devils' final four NCAA championship game on the same day.

"Thank you San Antonio for letting me take my family to this game. It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks. I will be coming to Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, TX on Friday, September 2, 2022 for a ONE of a kind FREE show for those of you who bought tickets and were planning to attend our cancelled San Antonio show," Church, 44, said in a statement shared to his social media accounts on Saturday.

He said more details will be announced "soon."

His concert at the AT&T Center in San Antonio was sold out.

"This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four," Church told fans in a statement released by TicketMaster on March 30.

"As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the year but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream."

Church noted the cancellation was the "most selfish thing" he's ever done.

He continued, "This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community."

"However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance. Woody Durham always said, ‘Go where you go and do what you do.’ [T]hanks for letting me go here and be with the Tar Heels."

Fans were given a refund for the canceled concert.

Church is a big fan of UNC and has been photographed at football and basketball games in the past.

He previously posed for a photo with Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown after a game between UNC and the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2019.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.