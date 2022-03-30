UNC, Duke final four game prompts Eric Church to cancel concert last minute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eric Church chose the North Carolina Tar Heels over a San Antonio concert stop.

Church announced he was canceling his April 2 concert because he was going to attend the UNC v. Duke final four NCAA championship game happening on the same day.

His concert at the AT&T Center in San Antonio was sold out.

"This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four," Church told fans in a statement released by TicketMaster.

"As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the year but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream."

Church noted the cancellation was the "most selfish thing" he's ever done.

He continued, "This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community."

"However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance. Woody Durham always said, ‘Go where you go and do what you do.’ [T]hanks for letting me go here and be with the Tar Heels."

Fans were given a refund for the canceled concert.

A rep for Church the musician could not commit to a rescheduled date at this time.

Church is a big fan of UNC and has been photographed at football and basketball games in the past.

He previously posed for a photo with Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown after a game between UNC and the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2019.