Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

UNC, Duke final four game prompts Eric Church to cancel concert last minute

Church's San Antonio concert was sold out

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 3/28 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 3/28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eric Church chose the North Carolina Tar Heels over a San Antonio concert stop.

Church announced he was canceling his April 2 concert because he was going to attend the UNC v. Duke final four NCAA championship game happening on the same day.

His concert at the AT&T Center in San Antonio was sold out.

Eric Church attends a North Carolina Tar Heels basketball game against Duke in 2018.

Eric Church attends a North Carolina Tar Heels basketball game against Duke in 2018. (Photo by Peyton Williams/UNC)

"This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four," Church told fans in a statement released by TicketMaster.

MARCH MADNESS 2022: NORTH CAROLINA'S HUBERT DAVIS IN RARE COMPANY AS TEAM SET FOR FINAL FOUR

"As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the year but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream."

Church noted the cancellation was the "most selfish thing" he's ever done.

He continued, "This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community."

North Carolina won the game 82-78.

North Carolina won the game 82-78. (Peyton Williams/UNC)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance. Woody Durham always said, ‘Go where you go and do what you do.’ [T]hanks for letting me go here and be with the Tar Heels."

Fans were given a refund for the canceled concert.

A rep for Church the musician could not commit to a rescheduled date at this time.

Church celebrates on the field with Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown after the Belk College Kickoff game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Tar Heels on Aug. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Church celebrates on the field with Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown after the Belk College Kickoff game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Tar Heels on Aug. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Church is a big fan of UNC and has been photographed at football and basketball games in the past.

He previously posed for a photo with Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown after a game between UNC and the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2019.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending