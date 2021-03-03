Wynonna Judd says she wept upon seeing sister Ashely Judd for the first time following her leg injury

Wynonna Judd revealed that she wept when she finally saw her sister, Ashley Judd, following her harrowing accident in the Congo last month.

In early February, Judd took to Instagram to reveal that she had been placed in the ICU in South Africa after falling over a tree in the Congo and breaking her leg. After a painful and miserable 55-hour ordeal, she received surgery and has returned home and is on the road to recovery.

Speaking to Page Six, the country singer explained that she saw Ashley for the first time "the other day" and is "still processing" what happened to her. She revealed that she started to cry when she finally laid eyes on her sister after the potentially life-threatening ordeal.

Now, she explains, she’s getting to work as a big sister and trying to give Ashley the comforts of home life.

"I was looking up how to wash hair for someone who’s lying down in bed because she texted me, ‘Can you wash my hair?’" Wynonna told the outlet.

"Therein lies the job of a big sister right there," she added. "She said, ‘I have a request. Can you wash my hair?’ I said, ‘Sure,’ so I’m looking up ways to wash someone’s hair lying down."

Ashley, 52, previously took to her Instagram Live to share more details about the incident. She was walking in the jungle in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where she visits roughly twice a year because her "life partner" runs a research camp there.

"I arrived to them from DRC in terrible shape and my leg had no pulse," Ashley wrote. "I desperately needed a blood transfusion. Their sisters (nurses) are exemplary, technically top-notch, and they cared for the trauma in my body as well as my soul with equal proficiency."

According to the star, her surgeon Dr. Eugene Greeff "was super at stabilizing my leg with the external fixator until the massive soft tissue damage and swelling went down so that I could have the Big Operation."

"What he did was significant and I am forever in his debt," Ashley added.

Although hospitals in South Africa are currently dealing with an advanced, fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus, her father, Michael Ciminella, was able to visit her given that he was already vaccinated. He flew to Johannesburg and stayed with her throughout her recovery there and accompanied her back to the states.

