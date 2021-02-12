Ashley Judd in ICU after shattering her leg in Africa

Ashley Judd is recovering after breaking her leg in the Congo region of Africa.

The 52-year-old actress joined The New York Times for an Instagram Live on Thursday and revealed she's currently in the ICU unit in a South African hospital.

I'm "in an ICU trauma unit in beautiful South Africa, which has taken me in from the Congo: a country I deeply love which is not, unfortunately, equipped to deal with massive catastrophic injuries like I have had," she revealed.

Judd described, "And the difference between a Congolese person and me is disaster insurance that allowed me 55 hours after my accident to get to an operating table in South Africa."

She added how many Congolese people "lack" access to "a simple pill to kill the pain when you've shattered a leg in four places and have nerve damage."

Judd explained that the accident occurred when she was out on an excursion one night and tripped over a tree that had fallen in the rainforest.

The "Kiss the Girls" star said in total it was a "harrowing" 55-hour ordeal and that "started with five hours of lying on the forest floor" until she was able to be evacuated. Luckily, she was with a colleague.

She recalled how she was "going into shock" and "passing out" due to the pain but someone arrived to set her leg before her journey to South Africa began.

Judd said she was carried "an hour and a half in a hammock... by my Congolese brothers, who were doing it barefoot, up and over hills, through the river."

She was then taken my motorcycle to her next location which was six hours away, spent a night "in a hut" in Jolu, then was flown to Kinshasa and stayed there for 24 hours before being flown again to South Africa.

"I'm in a lot of love. I'm in a lot of compassion and I'm in a lot of gratitude," she expressed. "I thank everyone for their thoughts and their prayers and their support."