'Enola Holmes' and 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame as Eleven on Netflix's hit "Stranger Things," but as the series comes to an end, the 18-year-old actress has her eyes set on unique, non-fictional roles.

"I want to play a real person, and I think for me Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears," she told Drew Barrymore while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

Brown, who stars as Enola Holmes in the recently released "Enola Holmes 2," sees the parallels between her life and Spears'.

"I think her story, first of all, resonates with me, just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger," she told Barrymore.

"I mean, same thing with you, it's like I see the scramble for words and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way, and hers only," she said.

Earlier in the conversation, Brown and Barrymore also bonded over their mutual stardom at a young age.

Brown explained that growing up in the industry, "I feel really comfortable with cameras."

Barrymore appreciated the comment, saying, "I am so glad that you said [that], because it made me feel less alone. I've always talked about how a camera is my friend."

The women also connected over the supernatural nature of "Stranger Things" and Barrymore's film "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial."

