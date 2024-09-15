Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Emmys 2024: Partial winners list

'Shōgun,' 'The Bear' and 'Only Murders in the Building' led the nominations on Sunday night

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
An inside look at the Emmys seating chart Video

An inside look at the Emmys seating chart

Fox News Digital got an inside look where all of Hollywood's biggest stars will be sitting at this year's Emmy Awards.

The 76th Emmy Awards has begun at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

"Shōgun" had the most nominations on Sunday night with 25 nods. Hulu's "The Bear" followed with 23 nominations and Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin's "Only Murders in the Building" earned 21 nominations.

"Schitt's Creek" co-stars and father-son duo, Eugene and Dan Levy, hosted the award show on Sunday night. 

"My dad and I are not stand-up comics, so we're coming at it from a very different place," Dan told People. "But we're both really hard workers and we're determined to make it as great as it can possibly be. We want to create an atmosphere that feels really welcome and celebratory. This is a huge night in so many people's lives and we just want to be there to kind of make it as festive as possible for everybody."

LIVE UPDATES: 2024 EMMY AWARDS

Below is a look at the 2024 Emmy Awards winners list so far.

Drama series:

Lead actor, drama series: Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Lead actress, drama series: 

Supporting actor, drama series: Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Jeremy Allen White, nominated for his work on "The Bear," wore a black suit on the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet.

Jeremy Allen White took home the Emmy Award for best actor in a drama series for his work on "The Bear." (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Supporting actress, drama series: Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Guest actor, drama series: Nestor Carbonell, "Shōgun"

Guest actress, drama series: Michaela Coel, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Comedy series:

Lead actor, comedy series: 

Elizabeth Debicki, nominated for her role in "The Crown," wore a black gown on the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet.

Elizabeth Debicki took home an Emmy Award for her role in "The Crown." (Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

Lead actress, comedy series: Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Supporting actor, comedy series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Supporting actress, comedy series: Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Guest actor, comedy series: Jon Bernthal, "The Bear"

Guest actress, comedy series: Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Bear"

Limited/anthology series: 

Television movie: "Quiz Lady"

Lead actor in a limited/anthology series or movie:

Lead actress in a limited/anthology series or movie:

Supporting actor in a limited/anthology series or movie:

Supporting actress in a limited/anthology series or movie: Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

Animated program: "Blue Eye Samurai"

Talk series: 

Scripted variety series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

Writing, variety special: Alex Edelman, "Just For Us"

Directing, limited/anthology series: 

Writing, comedy series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky "Hacks"

Reality competition program: "The Traitors" 

Structured reality program: "Shark Tank"

Unstructured reality program: "Welcome to Wrexham"

Sajak hosting Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak took home an Emmy for hosting "Wheel of Fortune."  (hristopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

Game show: "Jeopardy!"

Host for a reality or competition program: Alan Cumming, "The Traitors"

Host for a game show: Pat Sajak, "Wheel of Fortune"

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

