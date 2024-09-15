Emmys 2024: Partial winners list

The 76th Emmy Awards has begun at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

"Shōgun" had the most nominations on Sunday night with 25 nods. Hulu's "The Bear" followed with 23 nominations and Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin's "Only Murders in the Building" earned 21 nominations.

"Schitt's Creek" co-stars and father-son duo, Eugene and Dan Levy, hosted the award show on Sunday night.

"My dad and I are not stand-up comics, so we're coming at it from a very different place," Dan told People. "But we're both really hard workers and we're determined to make it as great as it can possibly be. We want to create an atmosphere that feels really welcome and celebratory. This is a huge night in so many people's lives and we just want to be there to kind of make it as festive as possible for everybody."

LIVE UPDATES: 2024 EMMY AWARDS

Below is a look at the 2024 Emmy Awards winners list so far.

Drama series:

Lead actor, drama series: Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Lead actress, drama series:

Supporting actor, drama series: Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Supporting actress, drama series: Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Guest actor, drama series: Nestor Carbonell, "Shōgun"

Guest actress, drama series: Michaela Coel, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Comedy series:

Lead actor, comedy series:

Lead actress, comedy series: Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Supporting actor, comedy series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Supporting actress, comedy series: Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Guest actor, comedy series: Jon Bernthal, "The Bear"

Guest actress, comedy series: Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Bear"

Limited/anthology series:

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Television movie: "Quiz Lady"

Lead actor in a limited/anthology series or movie:

Lead actress in a limited/anthology series or movie:

Supporting actor in a limited/anthology series or movie:

Supporting actress in a limited/anthology series or movie: Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

Animated program: "Blue Eye Samurai"

Talk series:

Scripted variety series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

Writing, variety special: Alex Edelman, "Just For Us"

Directing, limited/anthology series:

Writing, comedy series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky "Hacks"

Reality competition program: "The Traitors"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Structured reality program: "Shark Tank"

Unstructured reality program: "Welcome to Wrexham"

Game show: "Jeopardy!"

Host for a reality or competition program: Alan Cumming, "The Traitors"

Host for a game show: Pat Sajak, "Wheel of Fortune"