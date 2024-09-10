Everything you need to know about the 2024 Emmy Awards

The 2024 Emmy Awards are almost here!

The second Emmy Awards ceremony this year is set to air on Sunday and promises to be a fun night. Many of this year's biggest TV shows will be honored on television's biggest night.

Many have been left wondering how they can watch the awards show, if their favorite shows will take home the top prize and why there will be a second Emmys ceremony in 2024.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

What are the Emmys?

The Emmys have been around since January 1949, when only six awards were presented. Since then, the number of categories has grown tremendously, so much so that three different sister organizations came together in order to honor as many projects as possible.

The Television Academy hosts the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Creative Arts Emmys, which celebrate comedies and drama series that air in the evening. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences hosts the Daytime Emmy Awards, which honor soap operas and documentaries, while the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences provides accolades internationally.

When the Television Academy came up with the idea for the awards show, the natural next step was to come up with a name for the honor. Many different television-related ideas were proposed, including Ike and Tilly, before settling on Immy, which was a nickname for the image orthicon tube, which was used to record for TV. It was subsequently changed from Immy to Emmy to match the female statuette.

Who is hosting the 2024 Emmys?

For the first time in 76 years, the Emmys will be hosted by a father-son-duo. Eugene Levy and Dan Levy are set to take the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to host the iconic show.

"My dad and I are not stand-up comics, so we're coming at it from a very different place," Dan told People in September. "But we're both really hard workers and we're determined to make it as great as it can possibly be. We want to create an atmosphere that feels really welcome and celebratory. This is a huge night in so many people's lives and we just want to be there to kind of make it as festive as possible for everybody."

Eugene and Dan are Emmy winners themselves, having both won at the 72nd Emmy Awards, which took place live over Zoom during the pandemic. They won for their work on the hit comedy "Schitt's Creek," with Dan not only taking home an acting award, but also honors for writing, directing and producing the show, as it swept every category it was nominated in.

Why are there two Emmy Awards in 2024?

Many television fans experienced déjà vu when the 2024 Emmy Award nominees were announced just six months after the awards show had already aired in January.

Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which rocked Hollywood from May to November of last year, the 2023 Emmy Awards were postponed to January of this year.

The strikes forbade actors from attending awards shows to promote a struck project or accepting any award for a struck project. It also prevented writers from working for any struck companies, which made it essentially impossible to hold a successful awards show.

Although it aired at the start of 2024, that ceremony was still considered to be the 2023 Emmy Awards, and was honoring performances which took place during the period of eligibility for that year, which was June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023. This year, the awards show is returning in September and will be honoring performances during this year's period of eligibility, which is June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024.

How are Emmy nominations received?

In order to receive an Emmy nomination, an actor's performance, or the series as a whole, must be submitted to be considered for a nomination through an online portal. Actors can either rely on their producers to submit them for consideration, or they can choose their best work from that year and submit it themselves.

Actors must choose one episode which they think is their best performance from that year, while producers are able to submit six episodes of a television show for consideration.

Once all submissions have been collected, all members of the Television Academy begin voting to finalize the nominations. All members of the Academy can vote in all the best series categories, including comedy, drama and miniseries, but only actors are able to vote in the acting categories. Similarly, only directors can vote in the directing category and only writers can vote in the writing category.

The final number of nominees in each category depends on the amount of submissions received for that category. This year, there are seven nominees for best actor in a limited or anthology series, one of which is Robert Downey Jr., who is nominated for his work in "The Sympathizer."

Where and how to watch the 2024 Emmys

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to air live on ABC on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET. Following the broadcast, the awards show will be available to rewatch the next day, on Hulu. Many of the nominated shows such as "Shogun" and "Only Murders in the Building" also air on Hulu, the latter of which stars Selena Gomez, who has received a nomination this year for her portrayal of Mabel on the series.

Viewers can tune into the Emmys live through the ABC app on a smartphone and tablet (iOS and Android) device, ABC.com from a computer or a connected device, such as Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV, according to ABC.com.

Despite the current negotiation disputes with Disney, DirecTV subscribers can watch the awards show through a subscription streaming service with live TV tiers, such as Hulu+ Live TV or Fubo.