Emmys 2019: Jenny McCarthy rocks edgy number to awards show with baby blue dress, studded belt and booties

Jenny McCarthy put an edgy spin on her 2019 Emmys outfit.

The 46-year-old "Masked Singer" judge rocked a baby blue strapless dress paired with a black studded belt to the award show's red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

She accessorized with a chunky chain necklace and black heeled booties.

JENNY MCCARTHY COMPARES GETTING FIRED FROM 'THE VIEW' TO 'GAME OF THRONES' RED WEDDING

EMMYS 2019: MARIO LOPEZ STEPS OUT FOR AWARD SHOW DAYS AFTER UNDERGOING SURGERY

Earlier on Sunday, McCarthy took to her Instagram Story to tease her hosting duties for Fox's pre-show coverage.

"Pre Emmy rehearsals," she captioned a video of her spinning around on the carpet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCarthy is set to be joined by Fox Sports' Shannon Sharpe and Kelly Osbourne to helm the network's pre-award show coverage.