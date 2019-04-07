Jenny McCarthy compares getting fired from 'The View' to 'Game of Thrones' Red Wedding

Jenny McCarthy compared her last day at "The View" to the infamous Red Wedding from "Game of Thrones."

The former Playboy model spoke of a mass firing at the ABC staple on her SiriusXM radio show with the Ramin Setoodeh, author of "Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of 'The View.'"

McCarthy, 46, said she, producer Bill Geddie and Sherri Shepherd were all fired at once — plus many other behind-the-scenes staffers.

JENNY MCCARTHY DISHES ON CO-HOSTING 'THE VIEW,' RIPS CREATOR BARBARA WALTERS: 'I WAS MISERABLE'

“I love Bill [Geddie]. Bill is someone that I think sometimes got a really bad rap," she said of the longtime "View" producer who met his untimely end on the show at the same time that she did.

“When it was — I call it the Red Wedding at 'The View,' the day there was like 17 people let go. And then Bill and there was five other producers or something like that. It was a lot of people … I felt so bad for Sherri and Bill, my heart broke for them. But for Bill, to watch someone like that be kind of shoved out the door after creating the show with Barbara the way they did — the way they handled pretty much anyone’s firing was, I think, unprofessional,” she said. "Terribly unprofessional."

THE FIVE BIGGEST 'THE VIEW' BOMBSHELLS WE LEARNED FROM JENNY MCCARTHY

Part of what made McCarthy so furious was that she alleges that higher-ups at the show and ABC lied to her, telling her she'd remain on the show when they planned on firing her.

“Towards the end of the season, I was getting other offers to do shows, so my agent said, ‘Will you let us know if this is working out, because it doesn’t feel like it is, but let us know because we want to take these other jobs,’ and they said, ‘Yeah, she’s fine, we’re going to bring her back, we love her.’ It was all a lie, it was all a lie so we wouldn’t take the next job,” she said.

BARBARA WALTERS THREATENED TO QUIT 'THE VIEW' IF ROSIE O'DONNELL RETURNED

She added, "Sherri was also looking at other opportunities. She was renegotiating at the time, so to keep someone — and I even said that to them! I go, ‘I’m a single mother with a special needs kid. Not that that’s a reason to keep anybody, but to keep me away from getting other work when I have other TV offers and I turn them down is really s—ty,’ which I’ve told [them] face-to-face.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, McCarthy wasn't too heartbroken at her exit. "I was only there a year," she said, "and I knew it wasn't the place for me."