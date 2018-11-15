Emily Ratajkowski: It's 'important' for women to wear string bikinis at the beach as well as protests

Emily Ratajkowski believes there is no inappropriate time for women to don a string bikini.

On Wednesday, the actress and model was presented with the International Woman of the Year award at the GQ Australia Men of the Year Awards, where she expressed the importance of women embracing their bodies and "defying stereotypes."

“I think Woman of the Year is a pretty crazy title. But what I think about what’s important in 2018 for both men and women, it’s about defying stereotypes. It’s about being multi-faceted," Ratajkowski said in her awards acceptance speech, according to Page Six.

She continued, “It’s about wearing a string bikini on the beach and at a protest.”

The 27-year-old model, who has become an active political advocate for women in the midst of the #MeToo movement, is no stranger to sporting a string bikini.

The "Blurred Lines" beauty recently added the title of swimsuit designer to her many jobs, creating the Inamorata swim line, which features a delicate collection of barely-there bikinis.

But despite the model's sexy demeanor, Ratajkowski has used her influential platform for politics.

In October, the model was arrested along with comedian Amy Schumer while protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, D.C.

She revealed the news of her arrest on Twitter saying, "Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Respect female existence or expect our resistance."

She added, "Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power."

A month later, the model spoke at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit in Los Angeles, where she elaborated on her belief in gender equality and stated that “feminism is great for everyone” while “misogyny is bad for everyone.”

"Fundamentally, what I believe: Feminism is about is a woman’s right to choose how they represent themselves, what they do with their bodies, what their life is going to be like, and I think that’s pretty much something that everyone agrees with if you are a feminist," she said.