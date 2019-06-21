Expand / Collapse search
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski jokes spouse Sebastian Bear-McClard isn’t an 'Instagram husband'

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber
Emily Ratajkowski revealed her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard’s Instagram skills are … lacking.

Ratajkowski spoke to People Now this week. Aside from sharing her No. 1 travel tip (spoiler: drinking a lot of water) and talking about the couple’s new puppy, Columbo, Ratajkowski also discussed her popular Instagram account (the duel model/actress boasts more than 20 million followers on the photo-sharing platform).

Ratajkowski said Bear-McClard “sometimes” takes photos for her account but noted he’s not a so-called “Instagram husband.”

“He’s a good photographer but not [a good] Instagram photographer,” she said. “His pictures are too cute for Instagram — they’re like me being a dork, in a robe.”

That said, “he takes great pictures,” Ratajkowski said of Bear-McClard, whom she married in February 2018.

When she’s not being photographed by a professional, Ratajkowski revealed may of her shots are a “group effort"  — such as the ones taken on a recent vacation.

“I was taking pictures of my girlfriends, they were taking pictures of me — we all got each other’s backs,” she said.

