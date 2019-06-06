Emily Ratajkowski doesn't care what 'white older men' think because she's making more money than them

Emily Ratajkowski launched her Inamorata swimwear line in 2017, from which she's still reaping the huge benefits, and this year the model and actress launched a lingerie and bodywear line called Body, which she claims is selling at a rapid pace.

During a conversation with Kourtney Kardashian for her new lifestyle brand and website, Poosh, the 28-year-old "Gone Girl" star talked about using her social media platform to sell her merchandise and the backlash she gets for it online.

"The initial reaction when you post a sexy photo is, 'Oh my god, naked again, she's so stupid, you have nothing else to offer!'" said Ratajkowski, who boasts 23 million followers on Instagram.

She added: "I'm like, actually, I'm running a business off of this."

The "I Feel Pretty" star then told Kardashian, "[Social media] is part of branding and it's funny because you think of the idea of white older men in suits being like, 'Oh no we don't take her seriously,' and we're making more money than them and I love that."

Ratajkowski explained that she can't believe a woman promoting her own business with a sexy image is still so heavily judged by other people. "I think for that to still be a thing is completely wild to me," she said.

The model went on to explain what fashion means to her and why she continues to work in the business.

"The great thing about fashion and beauty is, it's for you, ultimately if it makes you feel a little bit better about yourself that's going to carry with you throughout the whole day."

'I'm constantly looking for inspiration and make every piece something that I would wear because I think you can get lost in being like 'We should do this colorwear' but I want everything to be something I'm really proud of," she added.

Her ultimate goal is to make women feel sexy, empowered and "comfortable" in their own bodies.