Emily Ratajkowski shows off backside in barely-there bikini snap

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Emily Ratajkowski took fans into her bedroom on Thursday with a photo showing off her backside.

The 28-year-old model appeared to be relaxing as she opted for a selfie while lying down on her bed next to her dog, Colombo.

"Colombo's nickname is Bo-doe-bo FYI," a seemingly mellow Ratajkowski captioned the snap.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI SAYS SHE’S GOING THROUGH ‘AN EMOTIONAL AND MENTAL BATTLE’ WHILE IN QUARANTINE

The model's svelte body is on display in the sideways shot. She appears nearly naked but is sporting a barely-there bikini designed by her brand, Inamorata.

Ratajkowski has been quarantining in Los Angeles, Calif. with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, who has been helping the model off her label's matching his and hers outfits.

"Matchy matchy," Ratajkowski wrote underneath a slideshow of photos that show the couple decked out in cheetah print loungewear.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI POSES NEARLY NUDE WHILE HANGING OUT WITH HER DOG

Despite oozing sex appeal daily on her social media, Ratajkowski recently claimed in an interview that the model decked out in full glam is not who she really is. She is currently working on a book and expanded upon her goals in a recent tweet.

"Reading @alexanderchee this morning hoping I can soak up his voice and his weaving of mangoes and class and boyhood and outsiderness in order to maybe, one day, if I’m lucky, write something half as good," she wrote on the social media site.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have properties in both New York and Los Angeles. She recently explained that New York was too crowded, so the pair flew to California last month to self-isolate.

CAMILLE KOSTEK REVEALS HER QUARANTINE ROUTINE WITH ROB GRONKOWSKI: ‘WE’VE BEEN LOVING THIS TIME TOGETHER’

Ratajkowski admitted that finding positivity during this time hasn't been consistent.

“For me, it’s more of an emotional and mental battle of keeping my spirits up and staying busy,” the model explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said she's found pleasure in the small things and suggested some beauty tips for men and women to try if they find themselves getting restless.

“A tip to staying sane is showering and brushing your hair,” she told Vogue’s “A Zoom of One’s Own” series. “Seriously, just do it. Maybe even put lotion on. You’ll be amazed at how much little rituals of self-care can help lift your mood.