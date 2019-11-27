Emily Ratajkowski bares her butt in cheeky bikini she designed on Maldives vacation

Emily Ratajkowski is taking a break from her busy life with a trip to the luxurious Maldives.

The 28-year-old actress-model has been posting on social media and giving her followers some serious FOMO as she frolics in the water with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and rides a bike on a scenic path through the palm trees.

On Tuesday Ratajkowski, who also is a designer and owns her own swimsuit company called Inamorata, posed in a cheeky bikini she created.

The entertainer showed off her butt in an itty bitty bikini orange-ribbed bikini as she stood on her hotel's sun deck in front of the Indian Ocean. "Hi," the caption read. "This is my butt in @inamoratawoman."

Ratajkowski told Vogue in 2017, "[Inamorata] is self-funded. I have basically a consultant and an assistant and then it's all me. It's been really, really fun.

"I've been doing different things with different people, but to have complete control is really special and exciting," she added of starting the company from scratch.

She told Kourtney Kardashian on her Poosh YouTube channel why she's passionate about the fashion and beauty industry.

"The great thing about fashion and beauty is, it's for you, ultimately if it makes you feel a little bit better about yourself that's going to carry with you throughout the whole day," she explained.

Ratajkowski's ultimate goal is to make women feel sexy, empowered and "comfortable" in their own bodies.