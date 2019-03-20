Emily Ratajkowski shows exposed rib cage in bikini snap
Stop us if you've heard this one before: Emily Ratajkowski is still posing in bikinis.
The brunette bombshell showed off another piece from her Inamorata Woman line on Instagram.
In a black and white snapshot, Ratajkowski, 27, wore a light colored string bikini top with matching high-cut bottoms as she posed on a chair, revealing her visible rib cage.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI, HUSBAND ACCUSED OF BEING 'NIGHTMARE' NEIGHBORS
She accessorized with small hoop earrings and had her brown hair swept into a messy updo.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI, HUSBAND ACCUSED OF SKIPPING RENT
This post got much less hate than another recent black and white photo she posted to Instagram.
Last week, Ratajkowski posted a photo of her and plus-sized model pal Caitlin King's rear ends to promote her swimwear and lingerie line.
MODELS INVOLVED IN FYRE FESTIVAL MAY FACE SUBPOENAS
She was hit with a lot of flak for allegedly bodyshaming her friend.
Last month, Ratajkowski posed in lingerie and bikinis in a convenience store to promote her Inamorata brand.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
She's previously expressed that her clothing choices are a feminist act, saying it was "important" to wear "a string bikini on the beach and at a protest.”