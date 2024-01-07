Golden Globes 2024: Complete winners list

Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy and Jeremy Allen White were some of the celebrities who took home the top awards Sunday night at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The 2024 Golden Globes was truly a star-studded event with everyone from Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Aniston attending to Leonardo DiCaprio and Kevin Costner.

Here's a look at the complete list of Golden Globes winners:

Motion picture, drama: "Oppenheimer"

Actor in a motion picture, drama: Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Female actress in a motion picture, drama: Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Motion picture, musical or comedy: "Poor Things"

Actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Television series, drama: "Succession"

Female actor in a television series, drama: Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Male actor in a television series, drama: Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Television series, musical or comedy: "The Bear"

Male actor in a television comedy: Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Female actor in a television comedy: Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television: "Beef"

Director: Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Female actor in a supporting movie role: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Male actor in a supporting movie role: Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television: Ali Wong, "Beef"

Actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television: Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Supporting female actor in a television series: Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Supporting male actor in a television series: Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Best screenplay: Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Best motion picture, non-english: "Anatomy of a Fall" (France)

Cinematic and box office achievement: "Barbie"

Animated film: "The Boy and the Heron"

Stand-up comedy television special: Ricky Gervais, "Armageddon"

Original score, motion picture: Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer"

Original song, motion picture: "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie,″ music and lyrics by Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

