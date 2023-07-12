Expand / Collapse search
'Oppenheimer' star Emily Blunt reveals she's taking ‘emotional’ break from Hollywood: ‘Very prone to guilt’

Emily Blunt shares 2 children with husband, actor John Krasinski

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Emily Blunt has decided to take some time off from Hollywood.

The 40-year-old actress explained she’ll be taking a brief break from acting to focus on her family. 

"This year I’m not working," she revealed on the "Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi" podcast.

Emily Blunt red carpet

"Oppenheimer" star Emily Blunt revealed that she's taking a break from Hollywood to focus on her family. (Getty Images)

"I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits."

Blunt shares two daughters with actor and director John Krasinski – Hazel, 9, and Violet, 6. 

She candidly added that it’s difficult to "balance" Hollywood and motherhood. 

"I feel like I’m never doing it right… And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school... Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch… I just felt that in my bones."

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt red carpet SAG Awards

Emily Blunt shares two children with husband and actor John Krasinski. (Emma McIntyre via Getty Images)

Although the "Devil Wears Prada" star is passionate about working on many film projects, including her upcoming film "Oppenheimer," she pointed out that there’s an "emotional cost" to her and the kids when taking on certain roles.

"I’m very prone to guilt. I think maybe all mothers are," she explained. "You’re just prone to feeling bad for, God forbid, wanting something outside of being a mother."

Blunt continued to say that she’s a "huge advocate for women being ambitious" – having "dreams with purpose."

"I want my kids to grow up to find something they adore doing."

Emily Blunt at the Oscars

Emily Blunt explained she’ll be taking a brief break from acting to focus on her family. (Getty Images)

Despite the "Mary Poppins" star saying that her kids are "horrified" and "embarrassed" that she’s an actress, Blunt believes that’s "healthy" because they just want her to "be their mum."

Blunt’s comments come on the heels of her role in the highly anticipated film, "Oppenheimer," directed by Christopher Nolan. She stars alongside Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh in the war drama.

She plays Kitty, Murphy’s wife in the film, and recently told Fox News Digital that her role wasn’t "an easy" one to portray. 

Oppenheimer red carpet

Attending the photo call for "Oppenheimer" on July 12, 2023, in London are, from left, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh and Matt Damon. (Getty Images)

"She was not an easy woman to be around. She was not a nurturing mother," Blunt detailed.

"As they said of Kitty… she didn't do small talk. She only did big talk. And that's so true of the force that she was… she was definitely not a conformist to the 1940s, '50s ideal housewife," she explained. "But she worshiped him… adored him… supported him and was his greatest confidant," she said of playing Murphy’s wife in the movie.

"But it's what made her so exciting to play."

"Oppenheimer" is in theaters July 21. 

