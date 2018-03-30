Emeril's Sirloin Sliders with Crisp Bacon and Creamy Horseradish Mayo

Just in time for summer, Emeril Lagasse drops by 'FOX & Friends' with this delicious new recipe!

• Sirloin Sliders with Crisp Bacon and Creamy Horseradish Mayo

(12 sliders, 4 to 6 servings)

Ingredients:

12 ounces ground beef chuck

12 ounces ground sirloin

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1⁄4 cup minced onion

11⁄4 teaspoons salt

1⁄2 teaspoon plus 1⁄8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1⁄2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sour cream

3 tablespoons prepared horseradish

12 dinner- roll- size brioche buns, split in half

2 tablespoons butter, melted

6 slices bacon, cooked until crisp, drained, and broken into 2-inch pieces

Method:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the chuck, sirloin, garlic, onion, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and the 1 ⁄2 teaspoon pepper. Mix gently but thoroughly to combine. Using a 2- ounce ice cream scoop or a 1 ⁄4 cup mea sure, divide the mixture into 12 portions. Using your hands, shape them to form small patties, about 3 inches wide and 3 ⁄8 inch thick. Place the patties on a plate, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to overnight for the flavors to mingle.

2. In a small non-reactive bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, and horse radish. Season the mixture with the remaining 1 ⁄4 teaspoon salt and 1 ⁄8 teaspoon pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve (the mayo can be prepared up to three days in advance).

3. When you are ready to cook the burgers, preheat a grill to high.

4. Lightly brush the cut sides of the buns with the melted butter. Wrap the buns in aluminum foil and place them on the coolest part of the grill to warm while you cook the burgers.

5. Grill the burgers for about 2 minutes per side for medium. Transfer the burgers to the bottom portions of the warmed buns, and garnish with the pieces of crisp bacon. Spoon a dollop of the horse radish mayonnaise over the bacon, then place the bun tops over all. Serve the sliders hot.

— For more delicious recipes check out Emeril's new cookbook: "Emeril at the Grill"