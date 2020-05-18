Elvis Presley’s Graceland set to reopen following closure due to coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Graceland is on track to reopen its doors on Thursday after closing its doors in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Graceland has been working diligently to reconfigure all of our operations, including tours, retail and restaurants, to ensure the health and safety of our guests and associates for our re-opening,” reads a statement on the museum’s website. “Our COVID-19 plan and protocols meet or exceed the social distancing, capacity, and health and safety guidelines outlined by local, state and federal authorities.”

The immensely popular tourist attraction attracts more than 600,000 visitors a year, according to the property, and features some 200,000 square feet of entertainment space, restaurants, gift shops and more. It is the second most-visited house in country only behind the White House.

Tours of the former Elvis Presley residence will be reduced to just 25 percent capacity and restaurants located on the property will also operate at 50 percent of their regular capacities as safety measures have been put into place ahead of the reopening.

Going further than the standard set of precautions, Graceland has also installed more hand-sanitizing locations around the residence and grounds for patrons to use, and guests and workers are subject to regular temperature checks upon entering the business. Any visitor returning a temperature over 100.4 degrees will not be admitted to the museum.

Additionally, all staff will be required to wear face coverings, and the proper physical distancing guidelines of remaining at least six feet apart will be enforced throughout the property. Graceland has also upgraded its point-of-sale procedures and has since switched to contactless payment options as well.

"We are helping Memphis and Tennessee to get back to some sense of normality,” said Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Graceland Holdings, in a statement.