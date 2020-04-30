Elvis Presley's notes show he probably read this book of the Bible most

Elvis Presley, the King of Rock 'n' Roll, got his start performing in an Assembly of God Church in Tupelo, Miss., so it's no surprise his work was somehow impacted by the Bible.

Actually, Elvis’ only Grammy awards were for his gospel music, winning best sacred performance in 1967 and best inspirational performance in 1972 and 1974.

Today, two of his Bibles – his personal Bible and one gifted to him by a fan that he held onto through the years – are part of the collection at the Museum of the Bible, in Washington, D.C.

Even though the museum is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, that's not stopping one of the curators from opening up about what's inside.

Amy Van Dyke, the museum's lead curator of art and exhibitions, shared the story about the first time she held Elvis' personal Bible.

She said she could tell it was "something special to him" by all the notes in the margins.

"His favorite book, from what it looks like, was the book of Psalms," she shared. "Because in the book of Psalms there's a lot of notations and writings in there, which makes sense because it's a book of songs. So for a musician, it made a lot of sense."

She added, "And in the back of that Bible, there's also some writing and some stanzas that he's written in there and poems and other things that really spoke to him."

The other of his Bibles housed at the museum was gifted by a fan, Pat Hyder of Cowpens, S.C., on Feb. 20, 1977, and she wrote her address inside.

Dr. Jeffrey Kloha, chief curatorial officer at the museum, told Fox News it's no surprise the King spent so much time in the book of Psalms.

“Musicians have always found inspiration in the Psalms," Kloha said. "Like Elvis, J. S. Bach, for example, wrote notes in his Bible throughout the Psalms. This is because the Psalms themselves are intended to be sung, and have been sung in churches and synagogues for centuries.”

In a series called the "Lonesome Curator" on YouTube, Museum of the Bible staff has been sharing about its treasures while the gates remain closed.