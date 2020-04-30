Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Faith
Published

Elvis Presley's notes show he probably read this book of the Bible most

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
close
Remembering Elvis Presley's last moments of gloryVideo

Remembering Elvis Presley's last moments of glory

The King's stepbrother David E. Stanley, author of 'My Brother Elvis,' shares behind-the-scenes details

Elvis Presley, the King of Rock 'n' Roll, got his start performing in an Assembly of God Church in Tupelo, Miss., so it's no surprise his work was somehow impacted by the Bible.

Actually, Elvis’ only Grammy awards were for his gospel music, winning best sacred performance in 1967 and best inspirational performance in 1972 and 1974.

RAPPER DMX HOSTS BIBLE STUDY ON INSTAGRAM LIVE DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Today, two of his Bibles – his personal Bible and one gifted to him by a fan that he held onto through the years – are part of the collection at the Museum of the Bible, in Washington, D.C.

Even though the museum is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, that's not stopping one of the curators from opening up about what's inside.

This Bible was gifted to Elvis Presley in 1977 by a fan.

This Bible was gifted to Elvis Presley in 1977 by a fan. (Museum of the Bible)

Amy Van Dyke, the museum's lead curator of art and exhibitions, shared the story about the first time she held Elvis' personal Bible.

She said she could tell it was "something special to him" by all the notes in the margins.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK SPURS RECORD BIBLE PURCHASES: ‘PEOPLE ARE LOOKING FOR HOPE’

"His favorite book, from what it looks like, was the book of Psalms," she shared. "Because in the book of Psalms there's a lot of notations and writings in there, which makes sense because it's a book of songs. So for a musician, it made a lot of sense."

This Bible gifted to Elvis Presley in 1977 has his name engraved on the front cover.

This Bible gifted to Elvis Presley in 1977 has his name engraved on the front cover. (Museum of the Bible)

She added, "And in the back of that Bible, there's also some writing and some stanzas that he's written in there and poems and other things that really spoke to him."

The other of his Bibles housed at the museum was gifted by a fan, Pat Hyder of Cowpens, S.C., on Feb. 20, 1977, and she wrote her address inside.

Dr. Jeffrey Kloha, chief curatorial officer at the museum, told Fox News it's no surprise the King spent so much time in the book of Psalms.

“Musicians have always found inspiration in the Psalms," Kloha said. "Like Elvis, J. S. Bach, for example, wrote notes in his Bible throughout the Psalms. This is because the Psalms themselves are intended to be sung, and have been sung in churches and synagogues for centuries.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP 

In a series called the "Lonesome Curator" on YouTube, Museum of the Bible staff has been sharing about its treasures while the gates remain closed.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke