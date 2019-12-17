Graceland announces celebration of 'Elegant Southern Style' hosted by Priscilla Presley

One can only wonder if this celebration of “elegant Southern style” will honor sequined jumpsuits and velvet bedspreads.

After a successful first run in September, Graceland has announced its second-ever “Elegant Southern Style Weekend” from March 13 to 15, which aims to teach guests the finer points of cooking, entertaining, fashion and more with a series of workshops, seminars and speaking engagements with celebrity guests.

Priscilla Presley will also be hosting the event, appearing at a “Champagne Gospel Brunch,” sharing her favorite memories of Graceland, and, depending on which package the guests book, posing for photos with fans.

“I’m really excited to host our second Elegant Southern Style Weekend at Graceland,” Priscilla Presley said in a press release shared by Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. “The event [in September] was a huge success. The guests loved it and I loved interacting with them and sharing stories why Elvis always returned home, not only to Graceland, but Memphis and the South."

Presley added that the event will include discussions and celebrations of “Southern food, décor and architecture, dinner parties, floral design, wine tastings, outdoor living and entertaining, fashion, a Southern dance party and so much more.”

In addition to the seminars and workshops hosted by special guests — including chef Elizabeth Heiskell and florist/event planner Kevin Coble, among others — ticketholders will have the opportunity to tour Graceland and explore the Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment complex.

Visitors are also eligible for discounted rates at The Guest House at Graceland, which is located across the street.

Ticket packages currently start at $399 for the “Gold Package.” The VIP package, which entitles holders to an autograph and a riverboat cruise with Priscilla Presley, go for $659.