Elton John forced to cancel 2 more shows in New Zealand due to pneumonia

Elton John was forced to cancel his two remaining shows in New Zealand as he continues to battle pneumonia.

The news comes shortly after the 72-year-old singer broke down in tears and had to be escorted off stage at a show in Auckland when he was unable to continue performing. Tour promoters Chugg Entertainment initially said that John was recovering and the tour would go on as planned, aside from pushing back the next New Zealand performance by one day to Wednesday.

However, on Tuesday night the promoters released another statement explaining the shows had been rescheduled for next year.

“Despite the best efforts of a performer who never wants to disappoint his fans, upon further consultation from doctors and specialists, it has this evening been decided that Sir Elton John's two remaining Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, performances will be rescheduled to Friday 15th and Saturday 16th January 2021,” it said.

John said he'd be back.

“I always want to be able to give 100% and I'm afraid that, right now, I'm not able to do that. I am grateful for the love and loyalty I have been shown by all of you and I can't wait to return in January next year to perform my final New Zealand shows," he said in his statement.

The concerts were part of John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. After the New Zealand shows, John is scheduled for seven performances in Australia before traveling to the U.S. and Canada.

Trouble began when John took the stage in Auckland. Video clips posted online by fans who were at the performance showed John breaking down in tears as he told the cheering crowd that he could not go on any longer due to walking pneumonia. In each video, the crowd can be seen supportively cheering the "Rocketman" singer on as he made his way backstage. John took to Instagram shortly after the concert to explain to fans that he did all he could to put on the best show “humanly possible” given his diagnosis.

“I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more,” John wrote. “I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx.”

