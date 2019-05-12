Elsa Patton, ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ fixture, dead at 84

Elsa Patton, who appeared alongside daughter Marysol Patton on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Miami,” passed away over Mother’s Day weekend, Page Six confirmed Sunday. She was 84.

“Our beloved Elsa Patton (AKA Mama Elsa) passed away over Mother’s Day weekend after a long illness. She was surrounded by her family and close friends. Elsa was predeceased by her husband of 50 years Donald Patton who passed away last February of 2018,” the Patton family said in a statement.

“She is survived by her two children, Marysol Patton and Thomas Anthony Jones, her daughter in law Svetlana, and her grandson Hunter. The family is so very grateful to the many fans and friends who have continued to ask for her and offer their prayers and best wishes,” the statement continued. They thank the community, her caretakers, and the many friends who have continued to check in on Elsa from all over the world. Their support has meant the world to the family.”

UP CLOSE AND LATINA: GET TO KNOW THE 'REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI' CAST

Elsa’s daughter, Marysol, 52, appeared on all three seasons of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” which ran from 2011 to 2013.

“They thank the community, her caretakers, and the many friends who have continued to check in on Elsa from all over the world. Their support has meant the world to the family,” the Patton family stated. “A private ceremony will take place in Miami. In lieu of tears the family asks you to raise a glass of good champagne in honor of Elsa’s memory.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Services will take place Friday in Miami.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.